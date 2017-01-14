State Briefs

West Michigan woman, daughters sentenced for bilking feds

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — An Oceana County woman and her two daughters have been sentenced to prison for bilking the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Friday that a judge sentenced Cruz Gonzalez of Shelby to 33 months in prison and her daughter, Fabiola Garcia, to 20 months.

Gonzalez's other daughter, Gisela Mendoza, was sentenced in November 2016 to six months in prison and two months home detention.

The three were convicted on conspiracy charges. They have been ordered to pay more than $722,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Authorities said that between February 2008 and January 2014, they defrauded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by exchanging benefits for cash, cellphones and other items at a Shelby store. Gonzalez owned that store and her daughters worked there.

Man charged in snowplow hit-and-run death gets $1M bond

WYOMING (AP) — A man charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow has been ordered jailed on $1 million bond.

Wyoming District Court Judge Steven Timmers took 21-year-old Austin Hill's criminal history into consideration Friday when raising the bond previously set at $750,000, The Grand Rapids Press reported. A not-guilty plea has been entered.

Defense lawyer Craig Haehnel had requested a personal recognizance bond.

Chelsea Crawford was hit Tuesday while she walked on a road in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb. Hill's truck was located that night and he was arrested on Wednesday. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

Hill's criminal record, which includes drug charges, could enhance his sentence if convicted.

Man, woman sentenced after child found in shallow grave

JACKSON (AP) — A man and woman who authorities say buried the man's infant son in a shallow grave in southern Michigan have been sentenced.

Timothy Young and Brittani Hill earlier pleaded guilty to concealing the death by burying the child at a Jackson County home they were living in and then digging him up and reburying him at another area home.

Young was given 300 days in jail during Thursday's hearing, with credit for 156 days served. Hill received two years probation.

The child's body was discovered in July. Hill and Young moved to Dayton, Ohio, where they were arrested.

Hill and Young told authorities Young found the baby dead in a crib. He was on probation and decided to bury him. Hill's attorney has said it was a mistake.

Thousands of Flint homes could get new faucets

FLINT (AP) — The state of Michigan says it has money to replace faucets in as many as 4,000 Flint homes.

The state says brass faucets and other brass components can contribute to lead in drinking water. The state plans to target Flint homes that still are showing high lead levels, despite improvements in water quality elsewhere in the city.

Homes that qualify will have one kitchen faucet and one bathroom faucet replaced. Some plumbing will also be replaced.

State health department Director Nick Lyon says it's a "vital step" in helping residents.

Flint is recovering from a water supply that wasn't treated to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes. The system is improving, but filtered water or bottled water still is strongly recommended.

Court reinstates carjacking conviction in flap over lawyer

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated the carjacking and armed robbery conviction of a man who argued that he was forced to act as his own lawyer at age 18.

Omar Pouncy said his rights were violated in Genesee County when he felt he had to represent himself rather than rely on a court-appointed lawyer whom he felt was unprepared.

A federal judge last year threw out his conviction. But in a 2-1 decision Friday, the appeals court reversed it.

The court said the legal standard to set aside the conviction is high and limited, and Pouncy's appeal doesn't fit. But the appeals court also sent the case back to the Detroit judge for consideration of other issues.

Pouncy was sentenced in 2006 to more than 40 years in prison.