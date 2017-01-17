Michigan Votes

In the meantime, you can visit michiganvotes.org for concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

S 84 — A bill to provide for an exception to a limitation against appointment of persons as secretary of defense within seven years of relief from active duty as a regular commissioned officer of the Armed Forces: Y

HR 238 — Commodity End-User Relief Act: Y

HR 78 — SEC Regulatory Accountability Act: Y

HR 5 — Regulatory Accountability Act of 2017: Y

HR 39 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, T.A.L.E.N.T. Act of 2017: Y

HR 79 — H.A.L.O.S. Act: Y

HR 304 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, To amend the Controlled Substances Act with regard to the provision of emergency medical services: Y

HR 315 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, To amend the Public Health Service Act to distribute maternity care health professionals to health professional shortage areas identified as in need of maternity care health services: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov