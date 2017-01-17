State of the State: Snyder highlights aging infrastructure, Medicaid expansion

In his seventh annual State of the State address to lawmakers, the second-term Republican said "we hope for the best" as the GOP-led Congress considers ending expanded Medicaid under the federal health care law, "but we can't count on it. There's going to be changes in health care. The important thing is we need to let them know that Healthy Michigan is a model that can work for the rest of the country, that we should be speaking up."

Snyder will travel to Washington on Thursday to discuss the program with members of Congress. The expansion is providing health insurance to 640,000 low-income adults.

On infrastructure, he did not say how to raise the additional $4 billion that a state commission has said is needed annually. But to start, he said, there should be better coordination so local road, sewer and fiber-optic cable projects are done simultaneously to save money.

"We're at risk in every corner of Michigan from our aging infrastructure," Snyder said.

He did not unveil major policy initiatives in his speech to a joint session of the GOP-controlled Legislature. It came a year after he was forced to mainly focus on Flint's lead-contaminated water in his sixth yearly address amid withering criticism over his administration's failures that caused and prolonged the man-made public health emergency.

Elevated lead levels had been detected in children, and people had died in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak. While water quality is improving in Flint, residents continue to use faucet filters or bottled water nearly three years after the fateful switch of Flint water while the city was under state management.

"We're making progress, but our work is not done yet," said Snyder, who has committed to fixing the crisis.

Earlier, he touted Michigan's economic turnaround, pointing to the addition of nearly 500,000 private-sector jobs since 2010, an unemployment rate below 5 percent and higher personal incomes.

Democrats agreed with some of what Snyder talked about, but said he offered few details and did not address the economic anxiety many residents continue to feel. They also criticized him for not mentioning Flint until more than halfway through the 54-minute speech.

"One of the biggest issues that we're going to grapple with I believe this year is how do we deal with the long-term issues facing the young people of Flint — their educational needs as well as their health care needs. ... Not to have a long-term plan for that and to talk about that was very disappointing," said House Minority Leader Sam Singh of East Lansing.