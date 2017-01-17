Snyder to give 7th State of the State address tonight

The Republican's speech comes a year after he devoted much of his address to discussing Flint's water emergency at a time he faced heavy criticism for failures that led to and prolonged the crisis.

He will again surely discuss Flint, where officials say lead levels continue to decrease. The state has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars toward the man-made disaster.

Snyder has been tight-lipped about his speech. But he has spoken often of how Flint's woes should spur a commitment to replacing aging water pipes and other infrastructure across Michigan.

Funding is an issue. His call last year for $165 million resulted in $5 million instead.

You can watch the speech online here: michigan.gov/snyder

Congressman says Snyder must do more to fix Flint crisis

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee said Gov. Rick Snyder must do more to resolve Flint's water crisis a year after it was a major focus of his State of the State address.

The Republican governor will deliver his seventh annual speech Tuesday night. Kildee, a Democratic congressman who may run for governor, said the Flint emergency is Snyder's responsibility and "they need to do more."

Flint's water quality is improving after it became contaminated with lead due to improper treatment. But residents are still using faucet filters or bottled water.

Kildee, speaking with reporters in Lansing, said the crisis isn't over.

Kildee said he hasn't decided yet on running for governor in 2018, but doesn't think voters are ready to move beyond the presidential race to focus on another election.