State Briefs

Sheriff: Boy, 14, rolls car with drunken woman in back seat

LUDINGTON (AP) — Police said a 14-year-old boy crashed a car near Ludington as he drove with an intoxicated woman in the back seat.

The Ludington Daily News reported the crash happened Saturday. The car rolled on an ice-covered roadway.

Police said no one was injured.

The boy was among several people under age 16 who gathered at the woman's home in Mason County's Branch Township. Sheriff Kim Cole said there wasn't anyone to drive them home except the woman, who appeared drunk.

Cole said the boy, who isn't related to the woman, drove the other teens home as the woman drank more alcohol in the back seat.

The 46-year-old woman is expected to face charges. The teen wasn't cited and had no alcohol in his system.

Woman, 20, dies in sledding accident at Boyne Mountain

BOYNE FALLS (AP) — A Detroit-area woman has died after falling off a sled and into a building at Boyne Mountain Resort, police said.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra said 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff of Grosse Pointe Park died at a hospital following the accident at about 3 a.m. Sunday. She had been staying with family and friends at a private condominium at the northern Michigan resort.

Vondra said Ottenhoff was traveling at high speed when she either fell or jumped from a round orange saucer. Her momentum carried her another 30 yards before she struck the building,

Boyne Mountain President/General Manager Ed Grice issued a statement saying the resort doesn't allow the use of any form of sledding equipment on trails intended for skiing and snowboarding.

Pilot escapes after plane goes off runway, catches fire

HOWELL (AP) — Authorities said a small plane went off a runway and caught fire at a small Michigan airport, and the pilot escaped with minor injuries.

Sheriff's officials said the pilot lost control Monday morning as he attempted to land at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell. The pilot, a 60-year-old man from Batavia, New York, was the only person aboard.

Howell Mayor Nick Proctor told WHMI-FM he was on his way to a meeting when he saw the plane go off the runway and through a fence, which ripped off the wings and caused the fire. Proctor said he and others helped the pilot, who is being evaluated at a hospital.

It's not clear what caused the aircraft to lose control. Officials said the accident is being investigated.

Hundreds of Detroit bicyclists honor Martin Luther King Jr.

DETROIT (AP) — Bicyclists in Detroit marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by pedaling to sites connected to a historic visit the slain civil rights leader made to the city.

About 300 bicyclists participated in Monday's free 10-mile ride, which took in such sites as downtown Detroit's Cobo Center. That's where King gave an early version of his "I Have a Dream" speech in June 1963.

He also led more than 100,000 marchers down Woodward Avenue in what was called the "Great Walk to Freedom," about two months before he delivered his famous speech in Washington, D.C.

The tour took place in 30-degree weather, but sleet fell on riders toward the end.

Police union upset over internal report on race, equality

DETROIT (AP) — The union representing Detroit police officers wants Chief James Craig to disband a committee looking at racial attitudes inside the department.

An internal report released last week said there are conflicts between some black officers and higher-ranking white officers.

Mark Diaz, head of the union, said the group hasn't heard those complaints. And if the union hears complaints, Diaz said, he takes them to the department.

Diaz told reporters Monday the report creates a hostile atmosphere. While the report criticizes commanding officers, Diaz said the negative information rubs off on everyone.

About 70 percent of the department is black.

Craig, who is black, said he treats racial issues seriously. But he said most instances in the report were based on what he considers to be perception and rumors.