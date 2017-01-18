Rep. Lilly hosts Ottawa County United Way president for governor's speech

Lilly recently took his oath of office to represent western Ottawa County in the state House of Representatives.

“I’m honored today that Patrick was able to join me as my guest in Lansing,” Lilly said Tuesday night. “Our governor is known for encouraging collaboration and I cannot think of a local organization that better embodies that effort in our community than the Ottawa County United Way. I’m very encouraged by their commitment to regional partnerships as evidenced by their recent announcement of a shared service agreement with the Allegan County United Way.”

Lilly and his wife, Sarah, have been involved in various volunteer capacities with the Ottawa County United Way for numerous years. He has served as both a member and a chairman on a number of the organization’s community investment panels and as a Lighthouse Leadership co-chairman for the organization’s annual fundraising campaign.

Sarah, a local Realtor, is currently serving a term as the president of the Ottawa County United Way’s Board of Directors.

Lilly said he “feels blessed to welcome someone like President Moran, who has dedicated over 10 years to this beloved organization.

“It was wonderful to have Patrick Moran in the Capitol to hear the governor’s message, as we all work together for Ottawa County,” added state Rep. Daniela García, R-Holland.