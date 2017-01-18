State Briefs

More than 21 cats rescued from Ypsilanti-area garage

YPSILANTI (AP) — A woman who investigators said was housing more than 20 cats in unsanitary conditions inside a dark, unheated garage in Ypsilanti Township may face animal cruelty charges.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley found the 21 cats Jan. 10 after an anonymous online tip.

A news release from the organization says the cats were living in small, metal cage traps, without much space to move around. The cages were stacked on top of one another and filled with feces and urine.

"Live traps are absolutely not meant for housing," said Tanya Hilgendorf, the society's president and CEO.

All of the cats were described as scared and filthy. Many of them were described as not being used to human touch, and some had suffered from urine burns.

The owner of the cats said she was trying to help save the animals and find homes for them, according to the society.

Society spokeswoman Wendy Welch said the organization will seek charges against the woman for animal neglect and unsanitary conditions. She said the society also contacted the Hoarding Task Force of Washtenaw County.

The society is providing the cats with medical and behavioral treatment. Welch said the cats are doing well and that some of them are ready for adoption.

Detroit-area woman allegedly stabbed non-committal boyfriend

ROSEVILLE (AP) — A 29-year-old woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her sleeping boyfriend after he refused to commit to her faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of assault with intent to murder.

Batina Jackson of Roseville was ordered held on $250,000 bond at her arraignment Tuesday. She faces a Feb. 1 preliminary examination.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said the 39-year-old victim was stabbed nine times in his back and neck Sunday evening. He's hospitalized in serious condition and expected to recover, the chief added.

Police learned the two had argued earlier over the victim's refusal to make a commitment to Jackson since they had only been dating a short time. Berlin said the Detroit man "woke up in some pain and his girlfriend stabbing him with a steak knife."

Lawmakers urge Detroit-area mayor to resign over recordings

WARREN (AP) — Federal, state and county lawmakers are calling for a Detroit-area mayor to quit after unverified audio tapes surfaced purportedly featuring him making racist and sexist comments.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts denies it's his voice on the recordings released Monday by online news site Motor City Muckraker. Fouts issued a similar denial last month, following the release of recordings containing disparaging remarks about disabled people.

U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., and other lawmakers issued a statement Tuesday urging Fouts to resign. They describe the recorded comments as "racist and disparaging of women."

Fouts said via Facebook that he's being slandered and that he won't resign.

The mayor has been feuding with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel over allegations that Hackel allowed soil to be illegally dumped at a Sterling Heights amphitheater.

Third family member dies following I-96 crash near Lansing

ALAIEDON TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a third family member has died following a crash earlier this month on an icy roadway near Lansing.

Ingham County sheriff's officials said the family of four from Eaton Rapids was traveling east on I-96 in Alaiedon Township on Jan. 7 when their vehicle slid off the road, flipped and struck a tree.

A 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The Lansing State Journal reported her father died a few days later and the Sheriff's Department said her mother died Sunday.

The girl's 11-year-old sister was injured in the crash, which happened amid snowy, icy conditions.

Family friend Shannon Murray told WILX-TV that it has been "tragedy after tragedy" for the family.

Michigan AG: Great Lakes net-pen fish farming not allowed

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said state law doesn't allow for net-like commercial fishing enclosures in the Great Lakes.

In an opinion released Tuesday, Schuette said net-pen aquaculture operators would have to register with the state, and laws related to aquaculture don't permit registration of such facilities in Michigan's Great Lakes waters.

Schuette said raising fish for commercial purposes is permitted in private waters, but the Great Lakes are part of the "public trust."

The opinion came in response to a request by Republican state Sen. Wayne Schmidt. The Associated Press emailed Schmidt seeking comment.

State agencies last year recommended against net-pen aquaculture, saying it would pose risks to the environment, recreation and tourism.

Michigan has received aquaculture proposals. There are no net-pen fish farms in U.S. Great Lakes waters.