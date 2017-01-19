State Briefs

Michigan jobless rate edges up to 5 percent in December

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate edged upward to 5 percent in December 2016 as the number of people entering the job market continued to increase.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said Wednesday the rate rose from 4.9 percent in November 2016 and compared with a national December jobless rate of 4.7 percent, but still marked a slight improvement over Michigan's year-ago rate of 5.1 percent.

The agency says the state's workforce rose by 14,000 during December to nearly 4.8 million people, with increases in both total employment at 9,000 jobs and in unemployed workers at 5,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said the second half of 2016 was marked by "robust labor force expansion" and the year had Michigan's strongest workforce growth rate since 1999.

Student arrested while handing out Constitution sues college

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A community college is being sued by a student and two others who say they were arrested while peacefully distributing the U.S. Constitution last fall.

Michelle Gregoire said she was told she needed permission to distribute written materials.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court accuses Kellogg Community College of Battle Creek of violating free speech rights and other protections. A group called Young Americans for Liberty is also a plaintiff.

The lawsuit says Kellogg Community College allows "expressive activity" only at an information table in the Student Center.

Gregoire and others were arrested while talking to students outside the performing arts center and then locked in jail for hours. The prosecutor dropped the case.

The college says it will review the allegations in the lawsuit.

Ex-Michigan state trooper enters plea in embezzlement scheme

PONTIAC (AP) — A former Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly pocketed more than $170,000 in vehicle fees is awaiting sentencing after entering a plea in the case.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office said Seth Swanson of Royal Oak pleaded guilty as charged on Tuesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public official and one felony count of uttering and publishing false Secretary of State documents.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

Swanson, 31, served as a state-certified salvage vehicle inspector since 2011. A vehicle with a salvage title cannot be used on public roads until it's recertified.

Authorities say Swanson forged Secretary of State documents guaranteeing a salvage vehicle has a clean title and allegedly pocketed the $100 fee from 1,701 inspections.

Jackson looks to grow with new investments

JACKSON (AP) — Jackson officials and entrepreneurs hope to spur growth in the area with more investments.

City officials are determined to get Jackson on the map, the Grand Rapids Press reported. With the hopes of having more restaurants, more living space and more entertainment, Jackson has put its focus on the downtown area.

"Attracting and keeping millennials and educated people is key," said Mindy Bradish-Orta, president and CEO of the Anchor Initiative, Experience Jackson and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. "Having an urban core that's vibrant is going to help do that. The core of any community has to be strong in order for the rest to be strong."

Downtowns looking to rebrand have a different look than the successful downtowns of the 20th century, which were filled with department stores and manufacturing jobs.

A handful of redevelopment projects in Jackson, including a $27 million plan to revitalize the Hayes Hotel, will set the standard for future success. The downtown landmark has sat vacant since 2003, after serving multiple uses since 1926.

The city has started offering tax abatements to help finance some larger projects. The tax abatements allow select new developments to be property tax-free for a few years.

19-year-old woman accuses Warren police of mistreatment

DETROIT (AP) — A 19-year-old woman alleges that Warren police officers roughed her up while arresting her on charges of underage possession of alcohol and disturbing the peace.

Gabrielle Stokes said it happened at a small party she hosted at her apartment on Jan. 3. Stokes, whose mother is R&B singer Sara Stokes, said police dragged her from the party screaming.

The Macomb Community College basketball captain spoke of the incident at a news conference Tuesday with her right arm in a sling and casts on both wrists and forearms.

"This whole situation is just a nightmare," said Gabrielle Stokes, who is black. "I never thought that I would even go through something like this."

The Rev. W.J. Rideout of Detroit and the Stokes family called for a federal investigation of the police department and for the officers involved to be fired.

Warren police declined to comment on the allegations because the investigation is ongoing. However, Sgt. Stephen Mills said the department hadn't received a formal written complaint from Gabrielle Stokes.

Stokes' lawyer, Adam Clements, said his client pleaded not guilty during her arraignment and posted a $1,000 cash bond.