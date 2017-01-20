Senate Majority Leader Meekhof introduces prevailing wage repeal

Meekhof joins Sen. Pete MacGregor, R-Rockford, and Sen. Dave Robertson, R-Grand Blanc, as sponsors of Senate Bills 1, 2 and 3. This package was the first on the slate in 2015, as well, but stalled in the House due to concerns Gov. Rick Snyder wouldn't sign them.

Later in 2015, in an effort to bypass the governor's signature, groups in support of repealing the law launched a petition drive to put the issue on the ballot for voters to decide. But that drive ended due to internal turmoil.

"Since my days as a township official, I have viewed prevailing wage laws as an unnecessary burden on our schools and local communities," said Meekhof, who was previously the Olive Township supervisor. "It does not make sense that our taxpayers should have to pay more for improvements to our school and municipal buildings."

Current state law requires all construction firms deployed to a government worksite to pay employees union scale wages. According to Meekhof, this costs taxpayers, schools and local communities millions of additional dollars each year.

"I remain committed to repealing Michigan's prevailing wage laws," MacGregor said in a press release. "Our state has experienced remarkable economic growth in recent years, and we have worked hard to enact reforms that will continue moving Michigan forward. Getting rid of burdensome, outdated prevailing wage laws will help those efforts to make our state the best place to live, work and raise a family."

If passed, Michigan would join 20 other states that do not have a prevailing wage law.

"At one time, this law was meant to ensure fair and equitable wages, but it has long since morphed into an obligation that only costs taxpayers more money," Meekhof said.

The bills were referred to the Senate Michigan Competitiveness Committee upon introduction.