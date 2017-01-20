State Briefs

GOP selects Michigan woman to lead national party operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee on Thursday unanimously elected Ronna Romney McDaniel to serve as its chairman.

The hand-picked choice of President-elect Donald Trump, McDaniel was elected by RNC members from across the nation who gathered in Washington on the eve of Trump's inauguration.

McDaniel, a 43-year-old mother of two, is the niece of prominent Trump critic and 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

"I am a mom from Michigan," she said. "I am an outsider. And I am going to do everything I can to make sure Donald Trump and Republicans everywhere are successful."

McDaniel had previously served as chairman of the Michigan GOP, helping to deliver an unexpected victory in a state that proved critical to Trump's election. She also earned credit with Trump by supporting him despite pointed criticism from her famous uncle.

McDaniel marks a break from the vast majority of Trump's Cabinet and his senior staff, who are white men.

Prosecutor says use of stun gun didn't cause inmate's death

IONIA (AP) — A prosecutor said an autopsy has shown a prison guard's use of a stun gun to subdue a state prisoner didn't lead to his death.

WOOD-TV reported Thursday that Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler cleared the stun gun use as the cause of the Sept. 27, 2016, death of 24-year-old Dustin Szot at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia. Butler declined to disclose the cause of death because state police are still investigating.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Szot and another prisoner were fighting after lunch and told to stop. That's when the prison guard used a stun gun on both inmates.

Members of Szot's family have said they believe excessive force was used.

Ex-Central Michigan instructor gets 14 years for child porn

BAY CITY (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Central Michigan University instructor to the maximum 14 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City also ordered Mark Ranzenberger to serve five years of supervised release.

Ranzenberger, 61, told the judge he was "very, very sorry."

He pleaded guilty in September 2016. He also admitted at that time to sexually abusing a child three times a week between 1995 and 2002.

His victim testified during the sentencing hearing Thursday that he was a "monster."

The former journalism and broadcasting instructor was accused of possessing 1,000 images of child porn. The investigation began when some of the images were mistakenly displayed in a class.

Grand Rapids Polish hall votes to allow women members

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Grand Rapids Polish hall will allow women to become official members for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.

As many as 30 women are scheduled to be granted membership at St. Ladislaus Aid Society on Feb. 14, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

"There isn't really any reason why they shouldn't be able to," said Club Treasurer Dick Droski.

Discussion for the change came during Pulaski Days 2016, when more female volunteers came to work at the club than male volunteers. Over the course of the past eight months, current members voted to allow women members into the club on three different occasions.

"I think the older members are kind of going by the wayside," said Club President Dave Kroon. "The newer members are saying, 'This is the 21st century. It's time to get with the times.'"

Andie Crapsey, who was crowned 2016-17 Grand Rapids Pulaski Queen, will become the Polish hall's first female member. Her family has long supported St. Ladislaus.

"We thought she would be the perfect person to be the first female member," Kroon said.

Grand Rapids currently has 14 Polish halls. St. Ladislaus Aid Society is one of the few Polish halls in the city that doesn't allow women to become members.

Court says century-old inn can be sued for girl's burns

ARCADIA (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says an inn near Lake Michigan can be sued for injuries suffered by a girl who burned her foot in the hidden leftovers of a beach bonfire.

The court overturned a decision by a Benzie County judge who said the century-old Watervale Inn was protected by a Michigan law that limits liability on businesses that provide recreation.

In a 3-0 decision, the court says that law doesn't apply in the case of a 10-year-old girl. The court says the potential for injury while hunting or fishing is much greater than the passive activity of making sand castles.

The Watervale Inn argued that hot coals were hidden under sand. Nonetheless, the court says there's evidence that the inn knew guests sometimes made fires on the beach.