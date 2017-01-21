State Briefs

Two deer on Michigan farm have chronic wasting disease

LANSING (AP) — State agriculture officials said chronic wasting disease has been identified in two female deer in central Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Friday the deer were from a Mecosta County farm.

It's the second time the neurological disease has been found in a farmed facility in Michigan. The other was in 2008 when a white-tailed deer tested positive in Kent County.

Officials said samples from the two deer were submitted for testing as part of the state's mandatory chronic wasting disease surveillance program.

State officials said they are quarantining the farm and working with the farmer to test all deer from the herd. All deer within a 15-mile radius will undergo increased testing, as well.

An informational meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Big Rapids.

Girl, 3, dies in accident at suburban Detroit school

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit said a 3-year-old girl has died after being struck during recess by a table that folded into a gymnasium wall at a Head Start school.

Dearborn Heights police said the table fell Friday morning from the wall and on top of the girl. She was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Other children were in the gymnasium at St. Albert the Great Parish at the time of the accident.

Police said the incident "is being investigated as a tragic accident, related to equipment located at the facility."

The child's name was not immediately released and it wasn't immediately clear who operates the Head Start school.

Volunteers join search for missing 9-year-old boy

HILLSDALE (AP) — More than 200 volunteers have turned out to search for a 9-year-old Michigan boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department said Jace Landon Lyon has been the subject of a search since he was last reported seen Wednesday by his mother at his home in Hillsdale County's Fayette Township. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

Sheriff Tim Parker said Friday that investigators have no solid leads or tips on where the boy may have gone. He asked volunteers to keep an eye out for clothing or other items that could offer clues.

Parker said there's a chance he may be hiding.

The Hillsdale Daily News and the Jackson Citizen Patriot report authorities said there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Michigan prison food contractor hit with $2M in penalties

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has slapped its latest food contractor with more than $2 million in penalties for inadequate staffing and other problems since it began providing meals in September 2015.

Department spokesman Chris Gautz told the Detroit Free Press the penalties against Trinity Services Group include $905,000 for unauthorized meal substitutions, $357,000 for delays serving meals, $356,000 for inadequate staffing levels, and $294,000 for sanitation violations.

Gaultz said the department believes staffing problems lead to other issues.

The penalties were first reported Thursday by Gongwer News Service. They show significant problems persist with the privatization of prison food services after the state and its first prison food contractor, Philadelphia-based Aramark Correctional Services, ended their contract early.

Detroit-area judge files petition against misconduct finding

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit judge has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to overturn findings of misconduct against her in a rancorous custody case.

The Oakland Press reported Friday that attorneys for Oakland County Judge Lisa Gorcyca filed a petition in late December asking the high court to reject the findings of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

The commission recommended public censure and a 30-day suspension without pay after Gorcyca sent three Bloomfield Hills siblings ages 9-15 to juvenile detention for not speaking to their estranged father and refusing to have lunch with him.

Gorcyca's attorneys argue her actions were stern and harsh, but not misconduct. They said those actions followed several attempts to get the children to participate in parenting time.

About 200 lawyers have signed a letter supporting Gorcyca.