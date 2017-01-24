Michigan Votes

New officers were selected for the House, which has 42 new members. Senators are halfway through their four-year terms, and the Senate retained the same leadership.

This report includes a procedural vote or attendance roll call from each body so that readers can see the names of their own new or continuing state representative and senator.

House Resolution 2 — Select House officers for the 99th Legislature: Passed unanimously by all members present. To elect House leaders for the 99th Michigan Legislature, including Rep. Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, to be speaker of the House. Democrats selected Rep. Sam Singh of East Lansing to be the House Minority leader. Minority Leader Singh seconded the motion to make Rep. Leonard the speaker.

Rep. Jim Lilly R-Park Township: Y

Senate Resolution SR — Senators of the 99th Michigan Legislature. Name of the state senator who represents your district. This is shown for reference purposes.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Huizenga votes

Congress was not in session last week, so there are no votes on record for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.