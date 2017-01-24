State Briefs

Ex-postal carrier sentence to year in prison for stealing mail

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former West Michigan postal carrier was sentenced Monday to a year in prison and fined $500 after pleading guilty a charge of stealing gift cards and other valuables from mail he was supposed to deliver.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker also ordered Alexis Odelin, 26, of Wyoming to pay $1,800 in restitution and serve three years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

WZZM-TV reported defense attorney David Kaczor wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Odelin "feels terrible about his behavior and knows it was him being stupid and not thinking about the outcome."

Court documents say Odelin stole $452 worth of gift cards, cash and other valuables from residents on his mail route from January to May 2016.

Odelin resigned from his job.

Judge rejects filing by AG Schuette in Flint water lawsuit

FLINT (AP) — A judge has told Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to butt out of an ongoing dispute over home delivery of water in Flint.

Schuette and his special counsel, Noah Hall, are seeking to join a lawsuit against Gov. Rick Snyder's administration by filing a brief that supports Flint residents. Schuette wants federal Judge David Lawson to keep an injunction in place, which calls for home-delivered water if lead filters haven't been properly installed.

The judge on Monday rejected the filing. Lawson said there's nothing new in Schuette's arguments. He also said Schuette has injected a "troubling ethical issue."

Lawson notes that lawyers in Schuette's office are on the other side of the case, arguing that the injunction should be scratched.

Schuette said there's a wall between his views on the case and the work of department lawyers who must defend state agencies.

Michigan lighting upgrades cut costs, energy use, officials say

DETROIT (AP) — Officials from the state and a utility say a six-month partnership to improve lighting on Michigan roadways is cutting costs and reducing energy use.

The Michigan Department of Transportation last year participated in DTE Energy's Energy Efficiency Business Program. The department installed nearly 13,000 energy efficient LEDs on a number of Detroit-area freeways and reported a reduction in energy use.

Detroit-based DTE and the state said Monday the lighting upgrade is expected to save an estimated $2 million in energy costs in 2017. In a statement, Michigan's Lt. Gov. Brian Calley said he looks forward to "additional partnership and savings in the future."

DTE is giving MDOT a $1 million rebate check to help offset the cost of the department's investment in energy efficiency improvements.

Five gang members enter guilty pleas to racketeering conspiracy

DETROIT (AP) — Five adult members of the Latin Counts street gang in the Detroit area have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges that involve homicide and drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit said Devin Dantzler, Victor Vasquez, Jonathan Estrada, Jesus Rodriguez and Angel Rodriguez each face up to 30 years in prison.

Guilty pleas were unsealed Monday in federal court in Ann Arbor.

An indictment says other members of the gang also committed homicide, assaults, robberies, burglaries, and sold drugs and stolen guns.

The case was investigated by a collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement. In 2014, 33 members of the Latin Counts were indicted on federal charges.

Branches of the gang operate in Michigan, including Lincoln Park, Ecorse and southwest Detroit, and Illinois.

Two elderly women dead after van goes into creek

VICKSBURG (AP) — Authorities said two women in their 80s have died after the van they were riding in crashed into a creek in southwestern Michigan.

Police in Vicksburg said 87-year-old Norma Woodcox and 88-year-old Doris Grinder died following the crash Friday night. The van flipped upside down.

The Kalamazoo Gazette and WOOD-TV report rescuers couldn't revive the women, who both were from Vicksburg. They were the only people in the van.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Cybersecurity training center opening at Wayne State

WARREN (AP) — Wayne State University is scheduled to celebrate the grand opening of a cybersecurity training center.

A ribbon-cutting was to take place this morning for the Michigan Cyber Range Hub at Wayne State's Advance Technology Education Center in Warren.

The cyber range hub will provide space for cybersecurity training, business services and hands-on educational opportunities. Cybersecurity test demonstrations will follow the ribbon-cutting

The Michigan Cyber Range is operated by Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Merit Network. It prepares cybersecurity professionals to detect, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks in a real-world setting.

Another hub also has opened at Pinckney Community High School.