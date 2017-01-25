Lilly: Transparency increases in Michigan House

“I applaud the efforts of our House leadership team to bring additional transparency to the expenditure of Michigan taxpayers’ dollars,” Lilly said. “I believe every Michigan taxpayer deserves detail on how their tax dollar is being spent and I think this is a great step in that direction. I’ll continue to advocate for transparency in our state’s budget in the course of serving the western Ottawa County communities as its state representative.”

House Speaker Tom Leonard recently announced the change in an effort to improve transparency and public access from the state government.

The House salary information can be found at house.mi.gov/FinancialsEmployee.asp.