State Briefs

Feds move remaining inmates at halfway house after shooting

SAGINAW (AP) — The Federal Bureau of Prison moved the remaining inmates from a Michigan halfway house Tuesday after a man whose drug-related prison sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama was fatally shot there by two men with assault-style rifles who sought him out.

Two men wearing masks went into Bannum Place in Saginaw on Monday night with plans to kill 31-year-old Damarlon Thomas, a former Saginaw gang member. Lt. David Kaiser said Thomas was shot several times by one of the men as some of the two dozen people at the home were held at gunpoint.

"One person watched over a group of them while another subject located the victim and executed him," Kaiser told The Saginaw News. "They were looking for this person."

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured and no one was immediately taken into custody.

The housing of inmates at Bannum Place has been temporarily suspended and all residents have been moved elsewhere, Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Jill C. Tyson said.

Thomas had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2008 on a cocaine charge, but with the commutation the sentence was to expire in March. He was arrested as part of "Operation Sunset," a federal investigation that effectively dismantled the "Sunny Side Gang" in Saginaw.

Data shows deadliest year since 2007 for Michigan drivers

DETROIT (AP) — Preliminary state statistics show that 2016 was the deadliest year since 2007 for drivers in Michigan.

At least 1,021 people were killed in Michigan vehicle accidents last year, The Detroit Free Press reported. The number of total crashes was 301,525.

Ann Readett with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said the number could increase as more reports come in. She noted that the number could also decrease if a cause of death is determined to be a medical problem unrelated to the crash.

The number of traffic fatalities in Michigan dipped to a record low of 817 in 2009, but began gradually increasing by about 15 percent in the six years that followed, according to state police data. In 2007, there were 1,084 traffic fatalities in the state.

Experts say the recent increase in road deaths could be due to an improving economy, lower gas prices, and possible increased texting and driving.

Michigan OKs new voting equipment for statewide use by 2018

LANSING (AP) — The state approved contracts Tuesday to replace thousands of vote tabulators and other aging equipment used in elections across Michigan, a plan that officials plan to implement in time for the 2018 cycle.

The State Administrative Board approved 10-year contracts with three vendors. Depending on which system each of the 83 counties chooses, the total statewide cost will range from $52 million to $82 million for election-management software and to replace 5,300 optical scanners and 3,800 voting systems for the disabled.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said the voting equipment has "served us well" for 12 years, but "is nearing the end of its expected lifespan and needs to be retired." The new equipment will have the latest technology while still "featuring a good, old-fashioned paper ballot that we can always go back and look at if we need to."

The tabulators came under scrutiny from Green Party candidate Jill Stein and others in the recent partial recount of Michigan's presidential vote. But state election officials attributed most problems to human error and said there was no evidence of fraud or hacking.

Drunken driver who killed girl gets 27-year prison sentence

DETROIT (AP) — A drunken driver with 13 convictions was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison Tuesday for a crash that killed a 12-year-old girl in suburban Detroit.

Charles Cahill Jr. took responsibility during the court hearing and repeatedly wept as Victoria Mack's family spoke to the judge.

"I can't forgive myself. I wish it were me," Cahill, 49, said of the girl's death.

Police said Cahill was drunk when he crashed into a minivan last July in Sumpter Township, near Belleville. He lost his license in 1990 and had served two prison sentences for drunken driving.

Cahill could spend the rest of his life in prison. He won't be eligible for parole until he serves 27 years. His maximum stay would be 50 years.

Victoria's mother, Darlena Savage, said she couldn't forgive Cahill, but grandmother Pamela Butts Durley had a softer message. She said he didn't intend to kill Victoria.

"I'm not angry at you," Durley said.

Top assistant will run US Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Andrew Byerly Birge will lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in West Michigan until President Donald Trump and the U.S. Senate approve a new prosecutor for the region.

Birge has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids for more than 16 years, including nearly 10 years as first assistant.

Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles, who resigned last week, said the office is in "good hands" with Birge.

U.S. attorneys are presidential appointees who must be confirmed by the Senate. The job typically changes hands when a new president is elected, although U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade is still in place in Detroit.

Troopers' tri-state effort to raise trafficking awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State police in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio are raising awareness this week about human trafficking.

The Indiana State Police, the Michigan State Police and troopers with the State Highway Patrol in Ohio are once again partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking in the public education campaign.

The weeklong Tri-State Human Trafficking Initiative will offer instruction about detecting human trafficking to drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees.

A report released Monday by the Ohio Attorney General's Office says law enforcement agencies reported 135 human trafficking investigations last year, with 79 arrests and 28 convictions.

Ohio's Department of Public Safety said last week the number of Ohio human trafficking cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply, with the state now fourth in call volume.