State Briefs

Michigan suspends license of gymnastics doc accused of abuse

LANSING (AP) — Michigan has suspended the medical license of a doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Wednesday that it served an order Tuesday to immediately suspend Dr. Larry Nassar's license to practice as an osteopathic physician. The complaint alleges Nassar sexually abused a minor.

Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics who had a clinic at Michigan State University, was charged in November 2016 with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and faces at least five lawsuits from women and girls alleging abuse.

A lawyer for Nassar declined to comment on the suspension of his license.

Art Van Furniture sold to Boston-based private equity firm

WARREN (AP) — Art Van Furniture has announced it's being sold to Boston-based private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners.

The Warren-based retailer said Wednesday the tentative deal is expected to close in February. Terms weren't disclosed.

The company founded by 86-year-old Art Van Elslander began in 1959 with a single store and has grown into one of the country's largest independent furniture retailers, with more than 100 stores in five states, a franchising program and more than 3,500 employees.

The company says the current executive team will stay on after the sale, including Art Van CEO Kim Yost; President Gary Van Elslander; and David Van Elslander, the president of Art Van PureSleep.

Executives say the equity firm also will continue Art Van's sponsorship of Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade and its charitable giving.

Man fatally shot after struggle with deputy in West Michigan

ALGOMA TWP. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man shot and killed after struggling with a sheriff's deputy at a home in the Grand Rapids area.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety identified the man Wednesday as 30-year-old Johnathan David Sper.

Kent County Sheriff Larry Stelma said deputies responded Tuesday night to a domestic dispute between two adult brothers at an Algoma Township home. Two deputies went to the home and separated the men before one of the brothers struggled with a deputy. Stelma said that deputy was injured and shots were fired, killing the man in the struggle.

The other brother wasn't injured.

Stelma said the injured deputy had cuts and bruises. His name hasn't been released, nor that of Sper's brother.

Thin ice forces Upper Peninsula polar plunge cancellation

HANCOCK (AP) — You know it's an unusual winter when a polar bear plunge is canceled in the Upper Peninsula.

Police told The Daily Mining Gazette that the ice is too thin for the dip Saturday on Portage Lake in Hancock. The plunge typically attracts hundreds of people as part of an annual Finnish-American winter festival.

There will be a parade in downtown Hancock, followed by a wife-carrying contest, sled races and other community events.

Hancock is in Houghton County, 260 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

Residents oppose Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail

EMPIRE (AP) — Residents along Little Traverse Lake Road are opposing the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail passing by their home.

The Little Traverse Lake Property Owners Association filed a federal lawsuit against the National Park Service, the Grand Rapids Press reported. The lawsuit came after the Park Service decided on a route along Little Traverse Lake Road.

Local residents argue that the trail would negatively impact the area for a number of reasons, including increased traffic and safety risks for bikers and hikers.

The Park Service proposed a layout in their 2008 environmental assessment, and made changes in a second assessment in 2009 after residents raised concerns of safety for bikers and hikers.

The Park Service argues that residents forfeited their objections when they failed to oppose the plans during a 30-day commenting period after the second assessment was issued.

State, Oakland County issue whooping cough advisory

LANSING (AP) — Michigan and Oakland County have issued a health advisory following a rise in whooping cough cases in the county north of Detroit.

There were 185 identified pertussis cases in Oakland County last year, accounting for 41 percent of 448 cases statewide. That's more than four times the 43 cases the county had in 2015, when it accounted for 9 percent of 496 cases statewide.

Dr. Eden Wells, Michigan's chief medical executive, said Wednesday pertussis is a very contagious disease that usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough or fever. Infants are most at risk.

Young children who haven't been fully vaccinated against pertussis are at higher risk of developing a severe illness, often from older children and adults. The state says recommended immunization schedules should be followed.