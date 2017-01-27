State Briefs

Michigan businesses to embark on trade mission to Israel

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is leading a trade mission to Israel in hopes of expanding export opportunities.

Business leaders from nine Michigan companies are leaving Saturday and returning Feb. 3. They will meet in Israel with prospective partners, distributors and buyers.

The companies include a manufacturer of electronic and mechanical products specializing in automotive safety systems, international law firms, and developers of security software for connected and autonomous vehicles.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness, and community and talent development.

Chief Executive Steve Arwood said "Michigan companies with products and services in IT, cyber security and defense technologies will have access to new customers in one of the most diversified economies in the world."

Celebration in Lansing marks Michigan's 180th birthday

LANSING (AP) — Happy 180th birthday to Michigan.

A birthday celebration took place Thursday, the anniversary of Michigan's admission into the Union on Jan. 26, 1837.

Gov. Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Attorney General Bill Schuette and other top elected state officials attended a ceremony in the Capitol building in Lansing.

The event was called "The Turnaround" celebration because 180 represents the number of degrees needed to turn something around. Speakers said Michigan has reinvented itself throughout its history in the face of numerous challenges.

Snyder said Michigan is entering its "third era" — one of innovation — after the earlier logging/mining and industrial eras.

Noah Hampton Yarborough, 12, of Lansing told the crowd he hopes in 180 years that people are "selfless, caring and have empathy for others."

Neighbors charged after 16-year-old dies of heroin overdose

WARREN (AP) — Two Detroit-area adults have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death after a 16-year-old neighbor died of an apparent heroin overdose.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Thursday that Donald McCoy, 45, and Leslie Metcalfe, 40, are jailed and face arraignment today in Warren District Court.

Sierra Lawson of Warren died Jan. 6 after giving a neighbor $50 to buy heroin.

Lawson had told the neighbor in a text that she was high on prescription pills before receiving the drug. She passed out after snorting the heroin and later stopped breathing.

Smith said Metcalfe did not call 911. Another neighbor called 911 after cardiopulmonary resuscitation failed to revive Lawson. Metcalfe left the trailer before police arrived.

Lawson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Inmate awarded $12,500 in trial against state prison guards

ADRIAN (AP) — A jury has awarded $12,500 to a Michigan prisoner who accused three guards of retaliating against him for his cooperation in an investigation.

Jurors said Randall Griffin's First Amendment rights were violated at the Harrison prison in Adrian. The 7-1 verdict was reached Tuesday in Ann Arbor federal court.

Griffin said he received threats and false misconduct tickets after participating in an investigation of prison officer Louis Condon. Griffin said Condon and others accused him of trying to change things at the prison. Separately, he was part of a group of inmates advising the warden.

Much of the $12,500 verdict is in the form of punitive damages, which are considered punishment for the guards' actions.

Griffin, 48, is serving a life sentence for murder.

Judge throws out terrorism charge in courtroom attack

MASON (AP) — A judge has dismissed a terrorism charge against a man caught on courtroom video trying to attack a Lansing-area prosecutor with a metal shank hidden in his sleeve.

The decision handed down by Ingham County Circuit Judge William Collette on Wednesday leaves intact two other charges against Joshua Harding, 35, of Okemos. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of assault with intent to murder and possession of a weapon in jail.

A spokeswoman for the Michigan Attorney General's Office told the Lansing State Journal that prosecutors are reviewing the ruling.

The Aug. 2, 2016, courtroom incident occurred while Harding was on trial for sexual abuse. The video shows a prosecutor eluding him while a police detective tackles Harding.

Harding subsequently was sentenced to 19-38 years.

Saginaw doctor running for governor starts introductory tour

LANSING (AP) — A Saginaw doctor and political novice running to be Michigan's next governor says he's prepared to spend "millions" of his own money on the 2018 race.

Republican Jim Hines embarked Thursday on a three-day introductory tour in seven cities.

In Lansing, the 61-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist said he's cutting back his hours at a job he loves because he feels "called to take care of the people of Michigan." He lists priorities as jobs, education and infrastructure.

Hines filed campaign paperwork in February 2016 and is largely unknown. But he's loaned his campaign about $140,000 and says he's been spreading his name by running 5-kilometer races across Michigan.

Gov. Rick Snyder can't run under term limits. Other likely Republican candidates include Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

More women say they were sexually abused by sports doctor

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Four more females have been added to a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan doctor of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar started with 18 women and girls two weeks ago. The case now involves 22 after a new filing Wednesday in federal court.

Nassar faces other lawsuits, but the case in West Michigan is the largest. He denies wrongdoing.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography. He's locked up without bond.

Nassar was formerly associated with USA Gymnastics and had a clinic at Michigan State University.