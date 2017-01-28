State Briefs

Court not swayed by religion in Michigan marijuana case

LANSING (AP) — A federal appeals court has found nothing heavenly about a Michigan's man claim to have a religious right to grow pot.

The court on Thursday upheld an 18-month prison sentence for Brendan Barnes. In 2014, Lansing authorities responding to a gas leak found 321 plants at his house. Police found more marijuana at another house in Marshall.

Barnes claimed he was growing marijuana under a religious exemption from the Oklevueha Native American Church. He said he paid $25 for a membership card and $200 to possess sacraments.

But the appeals court says Barnes' belief in marijuana appears to be a personal one, not one rooted in religion. The court says there's no requirement that he grow marijuana or donate it to the church.

Semi-truck kills Battle Creek man on I-94 but doesn't stop

GALESBURG (AP) — Authorities said a semi-truck didn't stop after fatally striking a man who was putting gasoline into a van along I-94 in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department said 49-year-old Todd George Hodgkinson of Battle Creek man was dragged about 100 yards at 2:40 a.m. Friday along the eastbound lanes.

The truck also hit the side of the stopped van before failing to stop.

Authorities are seeking the driver and are asking the public for help in finding the person. The truck is described as a dark-colored cab with a white trailer, and it likely has damage to the passenger side.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reported two people with the stranded vehicle had minor injuries.

Student in custody after Michigan school shooting threat

COLUMBIA TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a student has been taken into custody after threatening to shoot up a school in southern Michigan.

Columbia School District Superintendent Pam Campbell said in a statement school staff members broke up a fight Thursday at the Columbia Central High School Fitness Center in Jackson County involving three high school students and two junior high students.

Campbell said one of the students threatened to shoot up the school and burn it to the ground. Columbia Township police were called and the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported the student was taken to the Jackson County Youth Center.

Prosecutors are expected to review the case.

Campbell said the student in custody "had no readily apparent means to carry out such a threat," but officials still are taking the threat seriously.

Computer outage halts car registrations, license renewals

LANSING (AP) — Customers can again conduct transactions online or in person at Michigan Secretary of State offices after a computer outage shut down the system for about six hours Friday.

State spokesman Fred Woodhams apologized for the inconvenience.

People use the website and branch offices to renew their vehicle registration and driver's license and to conduct other business. Late fees will be waived for expirations occurring Friday if customers complete their transaction on or before Monday.

Woodhams said the state is using an "outdated" mainframe computer system "that is not working." The state in 2015 sued Hewlett-Packard Co., accusing it of failing to complete a multimillion-dollar overhaul of computers at Secretary of State offices.

Deal diverts some sewage from broken pipe to treatment plant

FRASER (AP) — Some sewage that normally flows through a now-collapsed suburban sewer pipe to a treatment plant in Detroit will be diverted to a separate facility northeast of the city.

Macomb County Public Works officials said Friday that they reached an agreement to allow the sewage into the Mount Clemens Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials said Mount Clemens can handle about 10 percent of the flow during dry weather. That is expected to reduce the volume of sewage bypassing the broken line in nearby Fraser.

The 11-foot-diameter interceptor services 11 communities. The damage was discovered in December 2016.

County officials warned Thursday that sediment blocking the pipe could force sewage into the Clinton River during heavy rains.

A sinkhole formed due to the collapse. Three homes near the sinkhole have been condemned.

Michigan union membership declined in 2016, federal figures show

DETROIT (AP) — Federal figures say union membership in Michigan declined last year.

The Detroit News reported the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics said the number of union members in Michigan dropped from 621,000 in 2015 to 606,000 last year, going from 15.2 percent to 14.4 percent.

The Michigan decrease was part of a 0.4 percent drop in national union membership that saw the number of labor-affiliated workers in the U.S. drop from more than 14.8 million in 2015 to 14.6 million in 2016.

The Labor Department said this week that there were 7.1 million public-sector employees that belonged to a union in 2016, compared with 7.4 million unionized workers in the private sector. The agency said the union membership rate for public-sector workers last year was 34.4 percent.