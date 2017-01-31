State Briefs

54 deer sterilized in Ann Arbor to help decrease population

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Dozens of female deer have been sterilized in Ann Arbor as part of the nonlethal phase of the city's winter 2017 deer management plan.

Veterinarians performed surgeries on 54 does over the last week at a makeshift operating room at the Huron Hills Golf Course, the Ann Arbor News reported.

"The thinking is if the deer are spayed, their population numbers go down very slowly, 20 percent a year approximately, and the surrounding deer don't invade," veterinarian and lead surgeon Dr. Steve Timm said.

The city-funded deer management plan was expected to move into the lethal phase this week. Sharpshooters have planned to go to city parks and nature areas, as well as some University of Michigan properties.

The Ann Arbor City Council voted in November 2016 to approve a more than $150,000 contract with Connecticut nonprofit White Buffalo Inc. to carry out the management plan. According to White Buffalo President Tony DeNicola, female deer are targeted for sterilization because deer are polygamous.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources approved the city's sterilization plan as an experimental research program. The sterilized does received ear tags they'll wear back in the wild, and many will have radio collars to track their locations for more research in the next year.

Mattawan schools disinfect buses, building after illnesses

MATTAWAN (AP) — A southwestern Michigan school superintendent is telling parents to keep their sick children home after custodians and bus drivers spent the weekend disinfecting buildings and buses.

Mattawan Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robin Buchler told the Kalamazoo Gazette on Monday that 500 students were absent Friday, including nearly a quarter of the high school enrollment.

She said some students left school after their friends fell ill, and parents of others took their children home as a precaution.

Van Buren and Cass Health Department Medical Director Dr. Larry Wile Jr. said it's not clear yet what the source of the illnesses is. He said a norovirus and influenza are among the possibilities.

Man kills girlfriend, self in Mecosta County, police say

COLFAX TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a man fatally shot his girlfriend in Mecosta County before killing himself Sunday night.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Department said it responded to the scene of the shooting in Colfax Township and found 48-year-old Kathleen Blackburn dead. The department said 33-year-old Gabrial Harkins shot Blackburn before fatally shooting himself.

Details about what led up to the shootings about 50 miles northeast of Grand Rapids weren't immediately released. The deaths are under investigation.

Drug deal arranged online led to slayings of two men, police say

CALEDONIA TWP. (AP) — A deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist led to the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store, police said.

Michigan State Police said that two suspects were arrested over the weekend.

The slayings of the 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond came during a robbery, police said. The men are from Flint, which is roughly 20 miles east of where the bodies were found Friday evening in Caledonia Township near Owosso.

The suspects have been identified as a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Grand Rapids. They're being held at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Benton Harbor man gets life without parole for boy's death

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of an 8-month-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Brandon Beshires of Benton Harbor learned his sentence Monday after admitting his guilt last month in connection with the death of Carter Donovan of Coloma.

The boy suffered head injuries last February while his mother visited a doctor. Authorities said Beshires, 31, was with the child for 90 minutes. After the mother returned to the vehicle, they drove the child to a hospital.

His former lawyer has said Beshires was the mother's boyfriend at the time.

Judge sentences woman in crash that killed state lawmaker

ATLANTA (AP) — A northern Michigan woman has been sentenced to a year of probation and fined $915 as a result of a crash that killed state Rep. Peter Pettalia.

Montmorency District Judge Benjamin Bolser also sentenced Nancy Lunn, 59, of Fairview on Friday to pay court costs.

The 61-year-old Presque Isle Republican was riding a motorcycle in September 2016 to Lansing for a legislative session when Lunn's pickup truck turned into his lane in front of him. He was wearing a helmet when he hit the truck broadside.

The crash occurred on M-33 in Montmorency County's Loud Township.

Earlier this month, Lunn pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of moving violation causing death.