State Briefs

Lethal deer management plan in Ann Arbor prompts protests

ANN ARBOR (AP) — The killing of deer as part of Ann Arbor's deer management plan is drawing protests at the University of Michigan.

The Ann Arbor News reported opponents of Ann Arbor's second-annual deer cull gathered next to the school's campus Monday before marching through campus to Nichols Arboretum and holding a candlelight vigil.

Most of the cull locations are city parks and nature areas, with the exception of a few university properties including the arboretum. Starting this week, sharpshooters will be on hand to kill up to 100 deer.

The university has defended its decision to partner with the city on the hunt, citing in part an overpopulation of deer.

Dozens of female deer have been sterilized as part of the nonlethal phase of the city-funded 2017 deer management plan.

Detroit man says Trump’s travel ban keeps him, Yemeni wife in Malaysia

DETROIT (AP) — A man who runs a Detroit gas station says he's stuck in Malaysia with his wife, a native of Yemen, after President Donald Trump's travel ban on some immigrants.

Nagi Algahaim said Malaysia Airlines prohibited his wife from boarding a flight Sunday on the first leg of a trip to the U.S. They have been in Malaysia for weeks to get documents that will qualify Kokab Algazali for permanent residency in the U.S.

Algahaim is a U.S. citizen. He said the airline will allow him to return to the U.S., but he's not leaving without his wife.

Their 5-year-old daughter, Lena, is with relatives in Detroit. She has health problems and hasn't seen her mother since she was 8 months old.

Arab civil rights group files lawsuit over Trump travel ban

DEARBORN (AP) — A civil rights group has sued on behalf of U.S. green-card holders objecting to President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.

The Arab-American Civil Rights League argues in the suit filed Tuesday in Detroit's U.S. District Court that the executive action is unconstitutional and targets immigrant communities. It represents about a half-dozen legal, permanent residents, some of whom have been turned away from U.S.-bound planes.

League Director Rula Aoun said most plaintiffs live in the Detroit area, which has one of the nation's largest Arab and Muslim communities. Aoun said green-card holders have a "lawful right to be in the U.S.," but have been detained or denied entry.

Trump says the ban is about safety, not religion. It faces numerous legal challenges.

Former gymnast says she told MSU coach about abuse by doctor

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A woman said Michigan State's women's gymnastics coach downplayed her concerns about treatments by a sports doctor in the late 1990s and warned that a formal complaint about sexual abuse could have major consequences.

The allegations are in a court document filed Tuesday. The woman wants to join more than 20 females who are suing Dr. Larry Nassar. They say they were assaulted under the guise of treatment.

The woman said Kathie Klages was her coach when she was a teen in a Michigan State youth program. She said Klages told her to see Nassar about back pain.

The woman said Nassar repeatedly molested her. She said Klages told her she couldn't imagine anything questionable.

An email seeking comment was sent to Klages.

Nassar has denied similar allegations by others. Separately, he's charged with assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home and possessing child pornography.

Nassar was a volunteer doctor for USA Gymnastics and had a clinic at MSU.

Flint-area residents seek $700 million from EPA over water crisis

FLINT (AP) — More than 1,700 Flint-area residents and property owners are seeking more than $700 million in damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its handling of the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

The Detroit News and The Flint Journal reported the agency didn't respond to an administrative claim filed last year, clearing the way for Monday's lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

EPA regional spokeswoman Anne Rowan declined to comment on the pending litigation. The EPA, however, has defended its handling of the crisis.

The complaint calling for $722.4 million in health and property damages says the EPA "failed to follow several specific agency mandates and directives." It says the EPA failed to immediately determine if local and state officials were taking proper steps to address the crisis.

Democrats to host third forum for potential candidates

DETROIT (AP) — The Democratic National Committee will host a forum in Detroit on electing new members and candidates for office.

The forum will take place Saturday at Wayne State University's Community Arts Theater. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will speak along with DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones and others. Jones represents workers at a Rexnord Corp. bearings plant in Indianapolis slated for closure in a move criticized by President Donald Trump before he took office.

Detroit Free Press Editorial Page Editor Stephen Henderson will moderate the forum.

Candidates for secretary, treasurer, finance chair, vice chair for civic engagement and voter participation will debate.

This is the third of four regional forums.