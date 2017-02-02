State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A special prosecutor said three Grand Rapids police officers won't face charges for their handling of an alcohol-related crash involving a former deputy prosecutor.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said Wednesday the three officers didn't violate the law, but their actions "call into question their fitness to continue as police."

Getting said former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Kuiper will be charged with reckless driving causing serious injury and a moving violation causing serious injury.

Kuiper wasn't given a Breathalyzer test and was cited for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. One officer gave him a ride from the scene.

The other driver injured in the crash is suing Kuiper.

The three officers have been suspended without pay pending termination hearings. The police chief has recommended their dismissals.

Man arrested in Grand Rapids shooting that killed 1, hurt 8

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A man has been arrested and arraigned on charges stemming from the shooting of nine people at a party last October in Grand Rapids, police said.

Jokari Dwayne Lowery, 20, was arraigned Wednesday for open murder, being a habitual offender and firearms charges. He's being held without bond at the Kent County Correctional Center. His preliminary examination is set for Feb. 21.

Police said Lowery was taken in custody Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant involving state police, the FBI and federal marshals.

The Oct. 9, 2016, shooting killed 21-year-old Juwan Boykin and injured eight other people. The shooting occurred at the party in a shuttered business with a sign advertising it as a clearance outlet for electronics, furniture and sporting goods.

Misdemeanor abuse charge filed for incident at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Muskegon County woman has been charged with misdemeanor abuse at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Video aired by WZZM-TV shows an employee rolling an 83-year-old man and his wheelchair into a desk last March.

Laurie Botbyl was fired. She's now charged with fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse for that incident.

Documents obtained by WZZM-TV show the man had possible bruises and a skin tear.

Botbyl told the TV station that she knows she was wrong.

James Redford, head of the state Veterans Affairs Agency, says he has "zero tolerance" for careless actions that put veterans at risk.

Man sentenced to life in prison as teen now eligible for parole

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A Kalamazoo man imprisoned as a teenager in connection to a 1979 killing could soon be eligible for parole.

Anthony Jones, 55, was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole for felony murder. Investigators said he helped rob a local store, but fled the scene before another teenager killed the store owner.

Jones was given the possibility of parole in 2012, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled some penalties unconstitutional in non-homicide cases involving juveniles. Since then, court rulings and legislative changes set up procedures for sentencing juveniles convicted of homicides — and meant that Jones had the opportunity for a new sentence.

Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Gary C. Giguere Jr. resentenced Jones on Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, giving him credit for the more than 38 years he's already served.

Investigators said Jones planned and participated in a robbery of Lesman's Market in Kalamazoo on Jan. 4, 1979, where he struck store owner Ronald Hermanns but fled the scene before another teenager fatally shot Hermanns.

Jones said Tuesday he regrets his actions and was sorry for the pain he caused Hermanns' family.

Michigan pair guilty of harboring five immigrants who died

DETROIT (AP) — The owners of a Chinese restaurant pleaded guilty Wednesday to harboring five immigrants who died in a basement fire at a house in suburban Detroit.

Roger Tam and wife Ada Mei Lei said they knew a teenager and four young men from Mexico were in the U.S. illegally. But they insist they shouldn't be held responsible for their deaths a year ago.

That issue will be critical when the couple are sentenced June 13. If a judge finds they're responsible, Tam and Lei could face years in prison.

"It's going to be a vigorous fight with the government," said defense attorney Ray Cassar, who called the deaths a "tragic accident."

Tam, 56, and Lei, 49, are naturalized U.S. citizens from China, Cassar said.

The January 2016 fire occurred in a comfortable neighborhood in Novi where some houses are worth more than $350,000. Investigators said the victims likely were overcome by smoke and couldn't get up the stairs and out of the basement. Windows were made of glass block.

The fire has been linked to careless smoking.

Refugee family reunited in U.S two years after fleeing Congo

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A family that fled to Rwanda because of the violence in the Congo has been reunited in Grand Rapids after two years of separation, despite President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.

Chantal Nyiranziza and her husband, Modeste Irakiza, were separated because Nyiranziza was able to apply for settlement in the U.S. before her husband. She and their 5-year-old son came to the U.S. in October 2014.

Bethany Christian Services helped Nyiranziza apply to bring her husband to America.

The U.S. refugee program has been suspended for 120 days under Trump's order. However, that didn't affect refugees already scheduled to arrive before Feb. 3.

Kristine Van Noord of Bethany Christian Services said there was some uncertainty after the order was signed. But the 27-year-old Irakiza was allowed in late Tuesday.