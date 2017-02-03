State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Grand Rapids' wastewater division is preparing to build a biodigester at its water resource recovery facility.

The city's environmental services manager, Mike Lunn, told the Grand Rapids Press that the division has known for a while that it would need to adjust its operations to treat a growing stream of highly concentrated food waste from Founders Brewing Co., Coca-Cola, Amway and SET Environmental.

"It's a good problem to have," Lunn said.

The biodigester, including a new pipe and sludge treatment system, is expected to cost nearly $30 million.

Lunn said the city decided that building a biodigester was a better option than a $90 million expansion of the plant or requiring businesses to pre-treat their waste.

Carbon filters will be used to control odors at the biodigester, Lunn said.

Michigan settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud cases

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency on Thursday settled a lawsuit filed after at least 20,000 people receiving benefits were wrongly flagged for fraud by an automated computer system and assessed high financial penalties.

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland in Detroit dismissed the case under an agreement between the state and those who sued — including several residents who said they were falsely accused, the United Auto Workers union and the Sugar Law Center.

Another suit, which unlike the federal case seeks financial damages for people affected, is pending in the state appeals court.

State officials said the deal codifies changes the agency made after ceasing "robo-" or "auto-adjudicated" cases in 2015, about four months after the federal suit was brought. The state recently agreed to halt all collection activities against people who were subject to fraud determinations between October 2013 and August 2015.

A review of unemployment fraud cases found an error rate of 93 percent for about 22,000 cases in which determinations were solely made by computers.

Eastern Michigan drops sanctions on students who protested

YPSILANTI (AP) — Eastern Michigan University has dropped sanctions against students who continued a peaceful sit-in at a student center after it closed for the evening during a protest of racist graffiti.

The Ypsilanti school had issued discipline including formal reprimands and deferred suspensions for the students in early November 2016.

The Detroit Free Press and The Ann Arbor News reported the update on the disciplinary action on Thursday. University President James Smith said in a statement that it's "time for the campus community to move forward," and the school is recognizing the "unique and compelling circumstances associated with this situation."

The protest happened after racist graffiti was found on campus buildings.

The school had said students violated the school's student code of conduct by continuing their protest after being warned to leave.

Michigan Supreme Court is looking at big-box tax dispute

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is wading into a hot legal dispute over how to value big-box stores for tax purposes.

Values lately have been controversial in Michigan, especially in the Upper Peninsula where communities have been forced to give significant tax refunds based on decisions by the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

Escanaba last year successfully argued that the Tribunal used the wrong standard to determine the value of a Menards store. The Supreme Court has agreed to at least look at whether the state appeals court made the right call when it sent the Escanaba case back to the Tribunal for more work.

The court also wants the parties to submit arguments about the valuation analysis used by the Tribunal.

The court's order was released Thursday.

About 30 animals dead after barn fire in northern Michigan

COLDSPRINGS TWP. (AP) — About 30 animals died following a barn fire in northern Michigan on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the fire in Kalkaska County's Coldsprings Township. WPBN-TV reported that by the time crews arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported goats and sheep in the barn were killed. A few other sheep inside made it out of the barn alive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the TV station said it may be related to a space heater that was used in the barn.