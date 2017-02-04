State Briefs

(AP) A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from some landowners and environmentalists.

Energy Transfer Partners LP's Rover Pipeline will carry up to 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shale production areas of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

The 713-mile-long line will reach across northern Ohio and veer into southeastern Michigan, where it will connect with the existing Vector Pipeline in Livingston County.

In approving the project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands, but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages. The company adjusted the route to limit harm and says it's paying landowners more than $124 million for access.

Kalamazoo public schools board approves new weapons policy

KALAMAZOO (AP) — The Kalamazoo school board has approved the banning of students, staff and visitors from possessing, storing or using a weapon on district property.

With Thursday's vote, the district empowers the superintendent to turn in to law enforcement any person violating the weapons ban policy.

Michigan law allows people with concealed carry licenses to openly carry their firearms in schools. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in December 2016 the law can't prevent districts from enacting their own firearms policies, including all-out bans.

Many parents feel like Tom Wendt, who said he believes in "responsible gun ownership." He said open carrying or even carrying into a school is not responsible gun ownership.

The new policy does not apply to police officers who are on campus or pistols used in sporting events.

No prison in case of $224,000 Social Security fraud

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered no prison for a southeastern Michigan woman linked to nearly $224,000 in illegal disability benefits from the federal government.

Prosecutors recommended a year in custody for Phyllis Adkins, but federal Judge Stephen Murphy III put her on probation for three years when he sentenced her on Friday.

Despite many six-figure frauds, people caught stealing from the Social Security system rarely get a prison sentence in eastern Michigan.

For nearly nine years, Adkins collected disability benefits while working under a different Social Security number. Separately, benefits were paid in her daughter's name based on Adkins' disability record.

Adkins must repay about $224,000. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Particka called it "blatant, intentional" fraud.

Michigan AG rules Ann Arbor can't raise cigarette age to 21

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's attorney general has ruled that Ann Arbor cannot ban the sale of tobacco to 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds.

Bill Schuette issued an opinion Friday finding that the city's cigarette ordinance conflicts with a 1972 state law that set the "age of majority" at 18. He said the law pre-empts local rules.

In August 2016, the Ann Arbor City Council voted to raise the age for tobacco sales, effective Jan. 1, so fewer young adults could legally buy cigarettes.

State Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, had asked for the attorney general's opinion on the Ann Arbor ordinance.

Detroit Mayor Duggan expected to announce re-election run

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan is expected to announce his run for a second four-year term as Detroit's mayor.

A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon at the Samaritan Center in Detroit.

The nonpartisan mayoral primary is in August. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.

Duggan was elected in 2013 and took office in 2014, succeeding Mayor Dave Bing, who chose not to seek re-election.

Duggan vowed to clean up neighborhoods. He pushed a program that has led to the demolition of more than 10,000 vacant houses.

Billions in debt, Detroit filed for bankruptcy in 2013 under a state-appointed emergency manager. The city exited bankruptcy at the end of 2014.

The city has continued to meet financial and budgetary requirements set out in the bankruptcy.

No bite, no foul: FedEx employee loses appeal against dog

BELLEVILLE (AP) — A dog named Edie has been exonerated.

The Michigan appeals court has reversed a lower court and ruled in favor of Edie's owner in a lawsuit filed by a FedEx employee who was injured at a Belleville-area home.

A Wayne County judge said a jury should sort out the facts and responsibility for Suzanne Smith's injuries in 2012. But the appeals court this week said Edie never even reached Smith. The dog was restrained by a 25-foot cable.

There's no dispute that Edie liked to bark. Smith, who described the dog as "vicious," was startled. She fell and injured herself as she quickly back-pedaled down the driveway.

Edie lived only a few more months. Her owner, Fred Conroy, had to put her down due to health problems.