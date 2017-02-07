Michigan Votes

Senate Bill 19, Cut off parole absconders from welfare: Passed 34-1 in the Senate.

To cut off any cash welfare or food stamp benefits given to an individual who absconds from parole.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof R - West Olive Y

Senate Bill 14, Pay employers who hire parolees: Passed 34-1 in the Senate.

To authorize grants of up to $2,400 to an employer who hires an individual currently on probation or parole, capped at $7,200 annually for an employer who hires more than one.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof R - West Olive Y

Senate Bill 13, Cap penalties for technical parole violations: Passed 35-0 in the Senate.

To cap at 30 days in jail the penalty for probationers who commit technical probation violations, except for multiple offenses.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof R - West Olive Y

Senate Bill 12, Facilitate release of medically frail prisoners: Passed 35-0 in the Senate.

To authorize expedited prisoner commutation hearings and procedures if this is requested by the governor for a particular prisoner, and the request is based in part on the individual’s medical condition.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof R - West Olive Y

Senate Bill 22, Ban housing young adult prisoners with older ones: Passed 35-0 in the Senate.

To require the Department of Corrections to only house inmates aged 18 to 22 with others in that age range, unless specific circumstances prevent this.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof R - West Olive Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org