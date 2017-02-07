State Briefs

MARQUETTE (AP) — Democratic and Republican party leaders in Michigan and Kent State University are condemning online comments from a county-level Republican that appeared to suggest shooting protesters.

Dan Adamini, secretary of the Marquette County GOP, last week tweeted: "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery."

In 1970, the Ohio National Guard fatally shot four Kent State students during Vietnam War protests.

Adamini said Monday that he was calling for an end to violence after a demonstration last week at the University of California, Berkeley that stopped a speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Some protesters broke windows and tossed smoke bombs.

Kent State officials called Adamini's posts "abhorrent."

Michigan Republican Party spokeswoman Sarah Anderson says Adamini was speaking for himself.

$12.6M bequest is largest-ever gift for veterinary school

EAST LANSING (AP) — A $12.6 million bequest from an alumnus is the biggest single gift ever for Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

The late Albert C. Dehn earned his veterinary degree in 1950 and practiced in his hometown of Abbotsford, Wisconsin. He primarily treated cows on local dairy farms.

Dehn was a lifelong supporter of education. He led the establishment of a charitable foundation that supported projects to improve life for his community's citizens.

Michigan State officials say his donation initially will fund two new endowed chairs in the Large Animal Clinical Science Department and the Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigations Department. It eventually could support four endowed positions.

The college is identifying qualified candidates for the chairs, which will be established this year.

Henry Ford College to host forum on nuclear weapons threat

DEARBORN (AP) — Henry Ford College in Dearborn will host a student and community forum examining the threat of nuclear weapons.

The program is scheduled March 1. It features a panel of experts who will discuss threats and challenges the global community must confront to address rhetoric about the development of more nuclear weapons.

The event will be held in the Mazzara Administrative Services & Conference Center. It is free and open to the public.

It's the first in a series of educational forums organized by the Democratic Institute Consortium and Center for Peace and Conflict Studies at Wayne State University.

The forums are expected to educate the public about the dangers of nuclear weapons and the consequences of world leaders legitimizing their use as a tool of war and foreign policy.

Safety agency reviews Jackson prison sewage complaints

JACKSON (AP) — A worker safety agency is looking into complaints about strong odors and raw sewage backups at a correctional facility near Jackson.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened the investigation of Parnall Correctional Facility on Friday. The investigation is also looking into complaints about maggots and human waste rising through shower drains in the prison, the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2jUHZ4j ) reported.

Michael Threet, who was released from Parnall on parole Thursday, said inmates cleaned large volumes of sewage from backups in January. Threet said the administration didn't attempt to remove the inmates from the building, and that he and other inmates now suffer a range of health issues.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said there isn't sewage in the showers and that the investigation report won't be completed for another few weeks. Gautz also said the odor is mainly due to the fact that having air fresheners in the bathrooms are considered fire hazards.

"I would hope we aren't going to have a story in the paper because an employee filed a MIOSHA complaint because they smelled an especially odorous bowel movement," Gautz said.

The father of an inmate, Kevin Blair, said his son has been ill at Parnall complaining about the odor for months. When tested by a health department official, the man's blood showed high methane levels.

"He's disoriented — he's been complaining for six months that it's been affecting him," Blair said. "I am just very frustrated in the way the justice system, or the prison system, handled something so dangerous."

Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

GREEN BAY (AP) — A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky Monday morning across several states in the Midwest.

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service's office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it's not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.

Sinkhole not worsened by Super Bowl fans' halftime flushing

FRASER (AP) — Officials feel flushed with success after water conservation efforts prevented Super Bowl fans from adding to problems associated with a suburban Detroit sinkhole.

Macomb County public works chief Candice Miller warned Friday that thousands of football fans flushing toilets at halftime Sunday night could overwhelm a broken sewer line blamed for the sinkhole.

But she told radio station WWJ everything went OK on Sunday and that she believes efforts to conserve water in the affected communities "made the difference."

Crews are building a bypass to get around the broken sewer line in Fraser, but it's not ready yet. The line affects more than 300,000 people in 11 communities. The station says some people held back on flushing and some restaurants used paper plates to curb dishwashing water use.