State Briefs

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Ann Arbor officials say 96 deer have been killed this year as part of the city's deer management efforts.

The Ann Arbor News reported that sharpshooting as part of the city's second annual deer cull ended this week, and all parks and nature areas that were closed during the hunt that started Jan. 30 are now back to their normal operating hours.

The deer were hunted at designated parks and nature areas and University of Michigan properties, including Nichols Arboretum and near North Campus. A state permit allowed killing up to 100 deer, plus sterilizing up to 80. Veterinarians sterilized 54.

Sharpshooters killed 63 deer during last year's hunt.

In 2015, city officials decided that the deer culling program would be for four years to help deal with deer overpopulation.

New charge says gymnastics doc destroyed possible evidence

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former sports doctor at Michigan State University is accused of destroying possible evidence in the months before he was charged with possessing child pornography.

The charge was added Tuesday to Larry Nassar's indictment in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Nassar had a clinic at MSU until late summer and is a former volunteer doctor with USA Gymnastics.

Besides the child porn case, he's charged in state court with assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. Separately, he's facing civil lawsuits from more than two dozen former athletes who say they were assaulted during treatments.

Nassar has denied the allegations.

In the latest development, authorities allege that Nassar in September 2016 had all files destroyed on a laptop computer. He was charged in the child porn case in mid-December.

Judge ends challenges to parole rules, sentences for teens

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A judge has rejected constitutional challenges to how Michigan sentences teens convicted of first-degree murder, ending seven years of litigation.

Since 2010, federal Judge John Corbett O'Meara has made a series of decisions, some favoring so-called juvenile lifers who were given no-parole sentences when they were under 18. But some rulings were stopped by an appeals court.

O'Meara closed the case Tuesday, noting that Michigan law has greatly changed because of decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court. No-parole sentences for teenagers still are possible, but they're not mandatory. O'Meara said judges can consider the "factors of youth" when they sentence teens.

Attorney Deborah LaBelle had urged O'Meara to strike the law as unconstitutional. She said no-parole sentences are supposed to be rare, but prosecutors still are trying to keep more than 200 inmates behind bars for life at new hearings.

Three sentenced for Cedar Springs war memorial thefts

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Three people have been sentenced for their roles in stealing parts of a war memorial honoring a fallen soldier from Cedar Springs.

Michigan National Guard Spc. Timothy Brown, 23, was killed in Iraq on Nov. 4, 2005. Community members raised about $10,000 to build the Operation Iraqi Freedom-Operation Enduring Freedom memorial to help honor him.

But in October 2016, a bronze replica rifle, dog tags and a helmet were stolen from the memorial.

A few days after the theft, police arrested three people: David Sommerville, 17; Justin Rossman, 28; and Tracy Coleman, 45. The stolen parts were later recovered.

On Tuesday, Kent County Circuit Judge Paul Sullivan sentenced Sommerville and Rossman to 240 days in jail and 30 months of probation. The two must also pay $500 each in restitution, WOOD-TV reported. Sommerville was credited 190 days of time served and Rossman 28 days.

Coleman, considered the least involved of the group, was sentenced to one year probation and fined $500 in restitution. He was sentenced to 64 days in jail, but was credited the same number for time served.

Coleman's son Austin, 20, was also charged and will be sentenced next week.

Sommerville, Rossman and Austin Coleman were also charged with breaking into the concession stand at Cedar Springs' Skinner Field the day before the memorial vandalism.

Mom says daughter's hair ripped out by Chuck E. Cheese game

STERLING HEIGHTS (AP) — A woman says she's outraged by the response of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in suburban Detroit after her daughter's hair got caught in a ticket machine.

Michaelena Dodge says her 3-year-old daughter has two bald spots where her hair was ripped out when she tried to feed tickets into the Ticket Muncher game Saturday at the Sterling Heights restaurant. Dodge says there was no switch to turn it off.

Dodge says the restaurant's manager didn't fill out an incident report, gave her a popsicle and a ticket voucher, and told her that "stuff happens when people don't watch their kids."

The company released a statement saying the manager acted quickly and later called the mother offering assistance with medical bills. The company says its guests' safety is a primary concern.

Dodge says she wants to make sure other children aren't injured by the machine.

Lawsuit will go forward against driver in bicyclist's death

HOWELL (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says a jury should decide who's responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Livingston County man who was struck while riding a bike after a night of drinking.

In a 2-1 opinion, the court reversed a decision in favor of a pickup truck driver. It means there will be a trial or settlement in the 2011 death of Aaron Reid.

Reid and pals were drinking vodka and riding on bike trails before going to McDonald's for a big breakfast. His blood-alcohol level was 0.07 when he was hit by the pickup and two more vehicles.

The appeals court says there's a genuine dispute over evidence and negligence. Judge Peter O'Connell disagreed, saying Reid was more than 50 percent at fault.