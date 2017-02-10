State Briefs

EAST LANSING (AP) — Three Michigan State University football players have been suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as part of a sexual assault investigation.

A staff member associated with MSU's football program also has been suspended, school spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday in a release.

Police are expected to forward reports in the case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.

"As part of the criminal investigation, detectives are interviewing members of the coaching staff and other relevant individuals regarding their response since the complaint was made in late January," Cody said.

Names of the players were not released, but Cody said the school is retaining a law firm to conduct an investigation into "football program staff members' compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations."

A Title IX consultant also has been retained to conduct a separate investigation into whether MSU's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy was violated.

College Republicans sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine's card

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — A Central Michigan University Republican student group is apologizing for a Valentine's Day card that mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust.

The College Republicans group handed out gift bags to students Wednesday night, including one with a card that said "my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews." It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed "XOXO, Courtney."

The group apologized on Facebook, saying it doesn't condone anti-Semitism, and that the card was made and placed in the bag without its knowledge. The group didn't identify the member who placed the card in the bag.

CMU spokeswoman Sherry Knight told The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant that the school is "deeply disappointed."

Former Lt. Gov. Posthumus is Snyder's new chief of staff

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has named a former lieutenant governor as his chief of staff.

Dick Posthumus has been an adviser to Snyder since 2011. He was lieutenant governor under Gov. John Engler and lost a race for governor in 2002.

In a statement Thursday, Snyder said "few people" have Posthumus' knowledge of state government.

Posthumus fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Jarrod Agen, who is leaving Lansing to work for Vice President Mike Pence.

Posthumus, a Republican from the Grand Rapids area, also served as a state senator for 16 years.

Permit renewed for sand-mining site along Lake Michigan

LUDINGTON (AP) — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has renewed a mining permit for the Sargent Sand site along Lake Michigan.

The Ludington Daily News reported the permit is valid through 2021 for the Ludington site.

The DEQ's Office of Oil, Gas and Minerals determined during its review that Sargent Sand was in need of additional permitting. DEQ Section Supervisor Adam Wygant said Sargent Sand needs an inland lakes and streams permit. A chance for public comment on that is expected to be scheduled.

The property is located on land surrounded by Ludington State Park. Because of its location, the park has long been sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Sargent Sand has sold a large part of its property to the state, but about 400 mineable acres remain.

State Senate bill passes to help charity gambling events

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Senate has passed a bill that would organize rules for charitable organizations' "millionaire parties."

The bill would regulate the conduct and rules for the parties, such as allowing licensees to advertise events, use a member as a dealer at an event, and allow licensees to use equipment that is owned or rented from another qualified organization rental agreement approved by the executive director.

The revenue for the charities decreased after Gov. Snyder transferred regulation from the Charitable Gaming Division to the gaming board in 2012. Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, sponsored the bill and said it is the first step in standing up for charitable organizations.

The bill was approved on a 34-3 vote and now goes to the House.

Governor orders flags to half-mast to honor late state Rep. Andrews

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the state Capitol complex on Friday in honor of the late former state Rep. Steve Andrews.

Andrews died Jan. 28.

Snyder said Thursday that Andrews "was a devoted public servant who will be remembered for his service to his country and dedication to his community."

Andrews joined the U.S. Navy in 1967 and served at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Guam and as a medic in the 1st Marine Division and Marine 1st Force Reconnaissance Company in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Navy Commendation Medal for his combat and service. He went on to represent the 106th Michigan House District for two terms until retiring in 1982.