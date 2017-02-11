Battle Creek mom speaks out on daughter's heroin death

Erin Carey, 33, lived at her parents' home, where she died in September 2016. Her obituary started out describing Carey's hobbies and life achievements, but quickly turned to the topic of her drug addiction, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported.

"Erin struggled with some darker things in her life as well, and one of those things was addiction," the obituary said. "It was a fight that she lost in the end."

Erin's mother, Sherida Carey, and Michigan State Police Trooper Kristi Angelo led a discussion about Erin Carey's plight on Friday at the Calhoun County chapter of Families Against Narcotics. Angelo co-founded the chapter after her son, Nicholas Grumeretz, died of a prescription painkiller overdose.

"Dealing with families of people that are suffering with this addiction, it's amazing how much alike they all are," Angelo said. "They're very artistic, sensitive, they have a lot of compassion."

Carey said the obituary was written the way it was in hopes that it will raise awareness about the consequences of drug addiction.

"Now that Erin is no longer with us, if her passing can be the example that keeps someone from even trying heroin, she would volunteer her story in a heartbeat," the obituary said. "Even though her story came to a close, sadly, and much too soon, if a life can be saved because hers was lost, her goal of setting a good example will carry on."

The Substance Abuse Council said Calhoun County had 147 heroin and 89 non-heroin opiate overdoses in 2016.