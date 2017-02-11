State Briefs

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — Central Michigan University says a Valentine's Day card that mocked Jews who died in the Holocaust was created by a woman who doesn't attend the school.

The university released a statement Friday saying the woman apparently knew members of the College Republicans, which unwittingly distributed the valentine in a gift bag given to other students Wednesday night.

The card said "my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews." It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed "XOXO, Courtney."

CMU didn't release details about the woman, but said she admitted her "misguided action." The school said College Republicans members were "shocked and remorseful."

University President George Ross apologized, saying the journey toward diversity, respect and peace "seems endless" at times.

Campus police say no charges will be filed.

Northern Michigan community sets rules on vacation rentals

SUTTONS BAY TWP. (AP) — A northern Michigan community that's a popular vacation spot has passed an ordinance that doesn't restrict vacation rentals as much as initially proposed.

Suttons Bay Township Supervisor Rich Bahle told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that revisions included increasing the number of short-term rental permits granted annually to 150 and striking a regulation that would have restricted occupancy in each rental.

Carole Higgins, a real estate agent with Cygnus Real Estate in Suttons Bay, said the Township Board "pulled a lot of the teeth out of it" with this week's updates.

Higgins manages multiple vacation rentals. She opposed the original ordinance language that would have capped rental capacity at 10 people on 10-acre or smaller parcels in the Leelanau County community and no more than 14 on parcels exceeding 10 acres.

Bill would prohibit fish farming in US Great Lakes waters

FENTON (AP) — A member of Congress is sponsoring a bill to prohibit fish farming in waters of the Great Lakes within the United States.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Michigan, said poorly operated aquaculture facilities can increase pollution, destroy fish habitat, spread disease and introduce non-native species.

Michigan has received proposals for net-like commercial fishing enclosures in the Great Lakes. There are none in U.S. Great Lakes waters at present, although Canada has allowed them.

Kildee's bill would also ban aquaculture on rivers designated as wild and scenic, unless the facilities are shown not to discharge pollutants into the rivers.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently granted a permit to expand a fish farm on the Au Sable River in Grayling. The Au Sable is a wild and scenic river.

Graduation ceremony held for 28 new state police troopers

LANSING (AP) — More than two dozen recruits have graduated from the Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School.

The 28 new troopers were given their oaths Friday during a ceremony at the state police training academy in Lansing.

They are expected to start work next week and will join more than 1,000 other troopers at posts and other offices across the state.

Their training started in August 2016 and included work with firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, ethics and criminal law.

Another trooper recruit school is expected to start in June.