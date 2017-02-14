Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Senate Bill 35 — Regulate the “millionaire party” business: passed 34-3 in the Senate. To establish regulations for charitable “millionaire party” gambling events that include casino games, in a manner that accommodates charities contracting out their operation to a “charitable gaming service” that provides the service for multiple charities at a single location, one after another. The bill would establish a licensing regimen covering both the charities and the service companies. This would recognize and accommodate an evolved system where a person can gamble at a particular location on most days, with the proceeds going to a different charitable organization at different hours.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Senate Bill 36 — Authorize parents putting special-needs child fingerprints in state database: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To allow the parents of a child or youth with special health care needs to have the child’s fingerprints and photo submitted to a statewide registration system.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HJ Res. 58 — Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to teacher preparation issues: Y

HJ Res. 57 — Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to accountability and State plans under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965: Y

HJ Res. 44 — Disapproving the rule submitted by the Department of the Interior relating to Bureau of Land Management regulations that establish the procedures used to prepare, revise, or amend land use plans pursuant to the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976: Y

HR 337 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Black Hills National Cemetery Boundary Expansion Act: Y

HR 689 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Bolts Ditch Access and Use Act: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov