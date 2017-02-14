State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is making recommendations to the Trump administration she says would strengthen election integrity.

The Republican said Monday her department has removed 1.1 million ineligible voters from the rolls. She wants the federal government to make Social Security data available so states can easily remove dead people.

Johnson's also asking Vice President Mike Pence for help preventing voters from being registered in more than one state, verifying that non-citizens can't vote and creating a database of election crimes.

Johnson wrote to Pence last week. Trump tasked him with leading a commission after the president asserted between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes were cast in the election.

There's no evidence of widespread fraud. At least 31 people could face criminal charges after voting twice in Michigan.

Man dies after snowmobile falls into lake in Michigan

MILTON TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a 34-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was riding went into an icy lake in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Department said Michael Shananaquet's body was found Saturday by divers in Lake Skegemog.

Dispatchers were called Friday night by residents of Milton Township who reported hearing someone yelling from the lake. Fire department crews from Milton Township and Elk Rapids responded and found snowmobile tracks leading onto the frozen lake and disappearing into open water.

Authorities said Shananaquet was the only one on the snowmobile at the time it went into the water.

According to his obituary, Shananaquet was a father of four who worked for Turtle Creek Casino and Great Lakes Stainless Steel.

Winds blamed for toppling part of vacant Kalamazoo building

KALAMAZOO (AP) — High winds are being blamed for knocking down part of a vacant building in Kalamazoo.

Police officers responded Sunday evening to the building on the city's north side and found that two walls of the building had collapsed. No one was injured.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said one of the collapsing walls knocked down a power line.

The National Weather Service said winds were gusting above 45 mph at the time in the area.

High winds moved across the state Sunday night and into Monday morning, knocking out power to several thousand utility customers. Crews worked Monday to restore power.

Michigan schools get share of $2M for safety improvements

LANSING (AP) — Michigan State Police say dozens of schools across the state will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings.

The grants announced this week are going to 25 public school districts, 24 non-public schools and three charter schools to purchase equipment and technology. State police say more than 62,500 students will benefit from the security improvements.

State police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said in a statement that the grants "will help make security improvements to school buildings that will provide a safer and more secure learning environment."

A list of Competitive School Safety Grant Program recipients is posted on the state's website. Grant recipients have until Aug. 30 to spend the money.