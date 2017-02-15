State Briefs

BANGOR (AP) — Six southwestern Michigan teachers have been reprimanded and a school secretary has resigned after they were secretly videoed joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

Robert Huber, an attorney for Bangor Public Schools, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a staffer whose name came up under the "kill" portion of the game complained to the police.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Huber said three students' names also came up in chatter heard on the video, but that the teachers didn't name them in their crude game.

The cellphone video was recorded in January at a tavern in Bangor.

The woman who posted the video on YouTube told WOOD-TV she didn't record it. Her connection to the district is unclear.

Black bear population booming in northern Michigan

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is experiencing a bear boom.

The black bear population has risen 29 percent in the region since 2012 and almost 50 percent since 2000, according to wildlife management specialist Kevin Swanson of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Swanson said complaints about nuisance bears are increasing, especially in the Baldwin management unit, which extends from Muskegon County north to Leelanau County. He recently told the state Natural Resources Commission the bear harvest should be increased significantly in the Baldwin area.

Swanson said the Upper Peninsula population has grown by a more manageable 11 percent since 2012.

There are about 9,700 bears in the U.P. and more than 15,000 statewide. Swanson is proposing a quota increase from 5,806 in 2016 to 5,925 for the 2017-18 season.

Up to 70 cats found in, around Genesee County home, police say

GAINES TWP. (AP) — Dozens of cats have been found at a rural Genesee County house, but the 60-year-old homeowner has yet to be located.

Gaines Township Police Chief Mark Schmitzer told The Flint Journal that more than 30 cats were at the house Monday and as many as 70 were on the property.

Officers were contacted after a mortgage company worker discovered the front door and a window open.

Schmitzer described the inside of the home as a "hoarding condition" and said the house was condemned Monday.

The newspaper reported that cat food cans littered the front porch. Items were piled between knee and shoulder height inside the home.

The owner hasn't been seen for two weeks.

Genesee County Animal Control staff was expected to remove the cats from the home on Tuesday.

Flint brothers serving long prison terms get new trial

FLINT (AP) — A judge has set aside the murder convictions of two Flint brothers based on incomplete jury instructions.

Attorney David Moffitt said Keonte and Marquel Sadler will get new trials in the fatal shooting of a man behind a Flint liquor store in 2014.

The brothers were convicted of second-degree murder last year and sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. But Moffitt said even prosecutors concede that the convictions had to be thrown out. He said jurors weren't given the option of considering certain defenses and crimes less than murder.

Genesee County Judge Geoffrey Neithercut set aside the convictions Tuesday.

Moffitt said there's no dispute that the Sadler brothers were at the scene. But he said Marquel Sadler used force to defend his brother from an angry mob.