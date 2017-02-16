State Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — People from all walks of life have streamed through Detroit’s Fox Theatre to pay their respects to billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch at a public visitation.

The 87-year-old founder of the Little Caesars pizza empire and owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers died Feb. 10.

Linnie Ryan, 51, of Detroit was among the visitors Wednesday. She said Ilitch helped motivate her to open her own business, a lawn service, when she was an usher at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill attended along with many current and former players. He said Ilitch was "one of the best owners in sports and a great person."

Inside the theater that Ilitch restored, a video montage cycled through images from his hockey, baseball and business empires, and family milestones.

Michigan inn owner sues over 5 percent tourism tax

GLEN ARBOR (AP) — The owner of two inns in northern Michigan is challenging a room tax that's used to promote tourism around Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

David Gersenson runs Sylvan Inn and Lakeshore Inn in Glen Arbor. A lawsuit filed this week could have consequences for tourism promotion programs around the state that rely on a special room tax. More than 50 tourism agencies collect one.

Gersenson said he can effectively advertise on his own. He said the 5 percent tax collected by Sleeping Bear Dunes Visitors Bureau violates his First Amendment rights.

State law allows tourism agencies to levy a tax if lodging owners vote.

The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation is representing the inns. A similar lawsuit was dropped last year after a Cheboygan County resort owner sold his property.

High school student duct-taped to chair; teacher resigns

BANGOR (AP) — A teacher at a southwestern Michigan high school has resigned after a 16-year-old student told police he was duct-taped to a desk chair in class.

The Bangor High School student reported it to officers Monday. Another student videotaped the incident.

Police Chief Tommy Simpson said the teacher admitted to duct-taping the student.

Simpson told WWMT-TV that the student uses arm movements while speaking and the teacher said it was a distraction. The teacher told police she duct-taped him as a joke.

The Associated Press left an email Wednesday afternoon seeking comment from the school district's attorney.

Six district teachers also were reprimanded this week and a school secretary resigned after they were secretly videoed in a tavern joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

Man pleads guilty in slayings of his 2 kids, 2 stepchildren

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (AP) — A suburban Detroit man who spent 16 years in prison for killing his first wife pleaded guilty Wednesday in the slayings of his two daughters and two stepchildren, and in the torture of his second wife.

Gregory Green, 50, admitted to the slayings in Dearborn Heights District Court right after he was ruled competent to stand trial.

"He wanted to get it over with," defense attorney Charles Longstreet II told reporters.

Authorities say Green killed his daughters — Koi, 5, and Kaleigh, 4 — last September by carbon monoxide poisoning by leaving them in a car with the engine running. He then fatally shot his stepchildren Chadney Allen, 19, and Kara Allen, 17, in front of their mother, Faith Green, his second wife.

Faith Green, 39, was slashed across her face with a box cutter, shot in the foot and tied up, but she survived the Sept. 21 attack.

Faith Green was also the mother of Koi and Kaleigh, and had twice filed for a divorce. A judge rejected a personal protection order for her in 2013.

Police said Gregory Green dialed 911 after the slayings and waited for officers to arrive.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

Woman sentenced to prison in daughter's neglect death

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 20-40 years in prison after authorities said her 16-year-old daughter, who was born with physical and mental disabilities, died of criminal neglect.

Cari Ann Wright of Onondaga Township learned her punishment on Wednesday, WLNS-TV reported.

As part of a plea agreement, Wright admitted in court last year that she didn't feed Hannah Warner for a few weeks and that she didn't try to get help.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while mentally ill. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of open murder and felony child abuse.

Medical examiners determined that Hannah died in November 2015 from neglect. The girl weighed only 43 pounds and her death was ruled a homicide.