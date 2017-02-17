State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Special races to fill a vacancy created by a Detroit-area lawmaker's resignation will be held in regularly scheduled elections in August and November.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday that the primary to succeed former state Rep. Brian Banks will be Aug. 8. The general election will be held Nov. 7.

Banks, a third-term Democrat from Harper Woods, resigned last week as part of a plea deal after being charged with submitting fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010.

Snyder said he wanted to hold the special election as soon as possible, but also not schedule a separate election just for Banks' seat, which would have cost communities more money.

The 1st House District includes Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores and a portion of Detroit.

Michigan art dealer gets three years in prison for fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A Michigan art dealer who claimed that dozens of forged art works he sold were by renowned American artists such as Willem De Kooning, Franz Kline and Joan Mitchell was sentenced to prison Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered Eric Spoutz to spend three years and five months in prison for crimes that occurred since at least 2006. The judge also ordered the 33-year-old Mount Clemens resident to forfeit $1.4 million and pay $154,100 in restitution.

Calling the crimes "very serious," the judge said the sentence was necessary to deter others from committing similar acts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Adams said the market for forgeries is "staggering," and others needed to know there is a price to pay for participating.

Prosecutors said Spoutz sold fraudulent works of art in various ways, including through auction houses and on eBay. Along the way, he left clues of the fraud by using a single distinctive typesetting when forging documents supposedly created by different art galleries in different decades, the government said.

James Nichols, brother of Oklahoma city bomber, dead at 62

SAGINAW (AP) — James Nichols, the brother of Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, has died following a lengthy illiness. He was 62.

Debra Kranz of Kranz Funeral Home in Cass City said Thursday that Nichols died Tuesday in a Saginaw hospital.

The Flint Journal reported he suffered from cancer.

Agents raided James Nichols' farm in Decker two days after the April 1995 bombing that killed 168 people after his brother and Timothy McVeigh were identified as suspects. James Nichols was arrested and held 32 days, then released for lack of evidence.

He was indicted on charges of helping his brother and McVeigh detonate small bombs on his farm, but charges ultimately were dismissed.

Terry Nichols is serving two life sentences without parole. McVeigh was executed in 2001 for masterminding the attack.

Michigan man sentenced in Nevada sex trafficking case

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with sex trafficking and coercion in Reno, Nevada, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office said Akporode Uwedjojevwe, 36, was sentenced Feb. 10 after pleading guilty to the charges, KTVN-TV reported.

Authorities say an investigation determined Uwedjojevwe coerced three Michigan women, ages 19-21, into going to Reno to work as prostitutes.

Investigators say Uwedjojevwe assaulted one of the women after they all checked into a Reno casino and she refused to go along with his plan. The woman called 911 and Uwedjojevwe was arrested.

Volunteers needed for Michigan's annual toad and frog survey

LANSING (AP) — State officials need volunteers to help with Michigan's annual frog and toad survey.

Populations of frogs, toads and other amphibians have been falling since the 1980s. Scientists say the likely causes include habitat loss, pollution, disease and human collection.

The Department of Natural Resources says the survey helps biologists monitor how Michigan's amphibians are doing.

Coordinator Lori Sargent said data gathered over the past 20 years suggests that Fowler's toads and mink frogs are declining in Michigan. They have a limited range, while other amphibian species are found statewide.

Observers conduct the surveys by visiting wetland sites three times during spring breeding season. They listen for toad and frog calls, identify the species and estimate their abundance.

To learn about becoming a volunteer, visit http://www.migov/wildlife or contact Sargent at 517-284-6216.