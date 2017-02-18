State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — As temperatures edge upward, State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine says people should keep off the ice that remains atop Michigan waterways.

Secontine on Friday said the ice cover on lakes, rivers and ponds is unreliable across the state.

She said emergency personnel respond to numerous calls this time of year about children, adults and pets falling through ice or being stranded on floating ice cakes. People also run risks by using makeshift bridges to cross cracks in ice and venture farther out.

Secontine said nearly 85 percent of ice emergency 911 calls involve people who fell through the ice trying to save a pet.

Ice that is slushy, has any water on it, or is snow-covered can hide weak spots. Ice is thinner and more dangerous over flowing water and strong currents.

Bill to allow unattended vehicle warmups after man ticketed

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker is proposing legislation after a Detroit-area man was ticketed for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Montague, would let residents leave an unattended vehicle idling in a private driveway without being issued a citation.

Hughes said warming a car without being inside it is common in the cold weather, and her bill wouldn't allow the practice on public roadways.

The measure introduced Wednesday was referred to a committee for consideration.

In January, Nick Taylor of Roseville said he went inside his home and left his car running for about five minutes. When he went back outside, he had received a $125 fine for an ordinance violation of leaving a car unattended.

Lt. Gov. Calley to take part in trade mission in Mexico

LANSING (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies.

Calley, members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and about two dozen other business executives will leave Sunday. They will take part in the Automotive Meetings Queretaro supply chain-oriented forum in Queretaro, Mexico.

Calley is expected to meet with automotive and aerospace companies, and with executives from two Mexican firms that have operations in Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness, and community and talent development.

This trip marks the third time officials with the group will travel to Mexico with Michigan firms to participate in the business forum.

Police officer suspended for role in traffic crash investigation

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Grand Rapids police officer will serve a 30-day unpaid suspension for his handling of a traffic crash investigation involving a then-assistant prosecutor.

The city and police union reached an agreement Friday on Officer Adam Ickes' punishment.

Joshua Kuiper was involved in a crash in November 2016 that seriously injured another person who was retrieving something from another vehicle.

Kuiper was cited for driving the wrong way down a one-way street, but wasn't given a Breathalyzer test. Another officer gave Kuiper a ride from the scene.

Kuiper was charged with reckless driving causing injury. He later resigned from the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Ickes and two other officers were suspended without pay last month. The other officers face termination hearings in the coming weeks. They won't face criminal charges.

Ex-lawmaker Nesbitt named to be next lottery commissioner

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who left office in December 2016 under term limits has been named as the state's next lottery commissioner.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the appointment of Aric Nesbitt on Friday. He succeeds M. Scott Bowen, who took the job in 2008 and announced his resignation in October 2016.

Nesbitt, a Republican from Lawton who served three terms in the House, will make $145,000 a year. His appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

The lottery generated nearly $800 million for schools in 2015.

Large fire badly damages Michigan RV business, warehouse

SCHOOLCRAFT TWP. (AP) — Authorities say a large fire has badly damaged an RV business and warehouse in southwestern Michigan.

The fire was reported late Thursday at Cloverleaf RV in Kalamazoo County's Schoolcraft Township. No injuries were reported.

WOOD-TV reported most of the building was destroyed in the fire along with at least two motor homes. WXMI-TV reported firefighters were able to save some of the campers and RVs that were outside of the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.