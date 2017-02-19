Ludington officials exploring feasibility of charging non-residents for parking at the beach

One of the ideas, which Councilor Kathy Winczewski said she voiced, was to consider charging non-residents a fee to park at Stearns Park.

“We’re open to other ideas to raise revenues. This is just one of the ideas,” Winczewski said Thursday. “We had talked about it at budget time as we looked at the budget and saw our revenues were flat or going down … and our bills are going up. At some point, as responsible city councilors, we need to cut services or increase revenues. Right now, we’re doing OK but we have to look at the future.

“I thought (a beach parking fee for non-residents) really had promise to look into,” she said.

Winczewski said city residents would be exempt from the fee because they already pay higher taxes than non-residents and a portion of that tax money is spent to clean and maintain the beach.

Ludington City Manager John Shay said there is currently no proposal to charge out-of-towners for parking at Stearns Park in the future, and that he has so far only been asked to research the issue.

“There is no specific proposal. I am still doing research on this,” Shay said Wednesday.

He said the idea for the parking fee surfaced during the public hearing on the 2017 city budget held in late 2016.

“City residents already pay taxes for the upkeep and maintenance of the park, non-residents do not,” Shay said. “There are some communities in Michigan that do charge for parking at the beach.”

Among those other communities, he said, are Saugatuck, South Haven, Empire, Ottawa County and St. Joseph. Shay said St. Joseph takes in about $140,000 a year from beach parking charges.

“From what they have said, the residents like it,” he said about what he’s learned early in his research.

Shay did want the public to know that there is no plan to charge for parking at the beach this year.