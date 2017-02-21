Michigan Votes

Legislative committees have been active, however; and two made news last week by advancing the bills described below.

On Wednesday: The House Tax Policy Committee reported the following tax cut bill with the recommendation that it pass; Democrats all voted no and Republicans all voted yes, except for Republicans Howrylak of Troy and Maturen of Portage, who both “passed” on the bill.

House Bill 4001: Reduce state income tax rate — To cut the state income tax from the current 4.25 percent to 3.9 percent starting in 2018, and then gradually phase out the tax over a 39-year period with annual cuts of 0.1 percent.

On Thursday: A Senate Economic Development and International Investment committee “favorably” reported the following package of bills with a unanimous vote by both Republicans and Democrats:

Senate Bills 111 to 114: Transfer some state revenue to big developers — To authorize a new way of giving ongoing cash subsidies to particular developers and business owners selected by state and local political appointees. This would use the device of allowing a firm's owners to keep the state income tax payments they withhold from employee pay checks, and also let them keep sales and use tax they collect on retail purchases. The tax revenue not sent in to the state Treasury would be replaced by taxes and fees collected from other taxpayers. The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates the process could transfer up to $1.8 billion state tax dollars to developers over 20 years.

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

H.J.Res. 43 — Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the final rule submitted by Secretary of Health and Human Services relating to compliance with title X requirements by project recipients in selecting subrecipients: Y

H.J.Res. 69 — Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the final rule of the Department of the Interior relating to "Non-Subsistence Take of Wildlife, and Public Participation and Closure Procedures, on National Wildlife Refuges in Alaska": Y

H.J.Res. 42 — Disapproving the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to drug testing of unemployment compensation applicants: Y

H.J.Res. 66 — Disapproving the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to savings arrangements established by States for non-governmental employees: Y

H.J.Res. 67 — Disapproving the rule submitted by the Department of Labor relating to savings arrangements established by qualified state political subdivisions for non-governmental employees: Y

HR 428 — Red River Gradient Boundary Survey Act: Y

HR 974 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Boosting Rates of American Veteran Employment Act: Y

HR 244 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended, H.I.R.E. Vets Act: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov