State Briefs

ROGERS CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest is in jail in northern Michigan in a sexual misconduct investigation.

The Presque Isle County prosecutor said he won't comment until after an expected arraignment today.

However, radio station WHSB said Bishop Steven Raica discussed the matter Sunday night with members of St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City. Raica said the Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka denies the allegations. Raica said he's "searching for the truth."

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been pastor at St. Ignatius since July 2013. He's been a priest since 2010.

The bishop's office in Gaylord declined to comment Monday.

Owners close restaurant after 5 immigrants die in house fire

NOVI (AP) — The owners of a Chinese restaurant in suburban Detroit have closed the business, a year after five immigrants who were employees died in a house fire.

Kim's Garden didn't recover after the tragedy. Roger Tam's attorney, Ray Cassar, said the Novi restaurant closed after serving free meals to anyone who wanted one Saturday.

A teenager and four young men from Mexico died in a basement fire at a home owned by Tam. Tam and his wife knew the five were in the U.S. illegally, and the couple recently pleaded guilty to harboring immigrants.

The fire has been linked to careless smoking. If a judge finds they're responsible for the deaths, Tam and Ada Mei Lei could face years in prison. They'll return to court June 13.

Legislation aims to help cities clean up brownfield sites

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Senate is poised to pass legislation that would ease some of the financial burden of cleaning up brownfield sites for redevelopment.

Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, introduced the package of bills that he said would help redevelop sites that have sat dormant for many years into mixed-use projects. Brownfield sites cannot be used until environmental contamination is removed, which can be cost-prohibitive for many projects.

The legislation would let developers keep part of the taxes generated from businesses and residents moving in after large-scale projects are finished. No money would be given to a developer upfront. They would be required to have all the money needed to clean up and build on the site.

Supporters say the approach puts the risk on the private sector and the debt would not fall on taxpayers if the project fails.

Similar legislation won approval from the GOP-controlled Senate in November 2016, but died in the Republican-led House during the lame-duck session.

Truck stolen in Indiana ends up dumped in Michigan lake

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY (AP) — Police said a pickup truck stolen from northern Indiana was found hours later submerged in a lake in adjacent Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reported the 2011 Ford F-250 King Ranch Edition was stolen early Sunday from Bristol, Indiana.

Michigan State Police recovered the vehicle about seven hours later from Corey Lake in southern Michigan's Fabius Township. That's just outside Three Rivers and is the home to Camp Eberhart and Camp Wakeshma.

Police said the truck's seats and stereo system had been removed and the vehicle was driven into the water from the lake's public access ramp.