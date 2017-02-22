State Briefs

BUCHANAN (AP) — Michigan State Police are praising two motorists for stopping to help a trooper who was being attacked along a roadway.

Lt. Melinda Logan said the motorists rescued Trooper Garry Guild from two men who were attacking him Monday along U.S. 31 in southern Berrien County near the Indiana border. Logan said Guild was then able to gain control of the suspects and arrest them.

Police said Guild was chasing a man riding a stolen motorcycle when that bike crashed and the driver charged Guild. That man's brother then pulled up in a car and joined in attacking Guild.

Michael Scott Barber, 21, of Gobles, Michigan, and Travis Taylor Wise, 19, of Middlebury, Indiana, were arraigned Tuesday on multiple felony counts. Court records don't list attorneys for either brother.

March for Freedom re-enactment takes place at state Capitol

LANSING (AP) — Dozens of people took part in a re-enactment outside Michigan's Capitol of the 1963 civil rights march the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led in Detroit.

Marchers in Tuesday's event in Lansing walked to the Richard H. Austin building for a program on Michigan's role in the civil rights movement, WLNS-TV reported. They sang "We Shall Overcome" and held signs with photos of King and other civil rights leaders.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson joined other elected officials at the March for Freedom re-enactment. She told the gathering that "together we can move mountains."

King visited Detroit on June 23, 1963, to lead tens of thousands of people in a freedom walk along Woodward Avenue and also previewed his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Man gets 60 days in jail, probation in hit-and-run death

PORT HURON (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run death of a homeless woman in Port Huron has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reported Matthew David Jarvis, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation. He must spend 60 days in the local jail under the terms of his probation.

Jarvis pleaded guilty in January to leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Police said 79-year-old Eleanor Denise Smith was found fatally injured on Sept. 2, 2015, after being struck by a vehicle.

Jarvis was arrested after his girlfriend, Ann Marie Chubb, told another county jail inmate that Jarvis was driving a truck that struck Smith.

Chubb pleaded guilty in January to lying to a police officer about a criminal investigation.

Ann Arbor sinkhole believed caused by leaky sewer pipe

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Ann Arbor officials say a mysterious sinkhole along a city street is apparently being caused by a leaky sewer pipe.

The sinkhole in the middle of a crosswalk was patched Tuesday by city crews and covered with an orange construction barrel, but additional repairs are planned for today.

City spokesman Robert Kellar told The Ann Arbor News that the sinkhole is being caused by soil sinking into a hole in a sewer line that's 8 inches in diameter.

Ann Arbor city staff examined the sewer line last Friday and found a hole in that pipe. The sinkhole had been devouring pavement for days and was about a foot wide when it was paved Tuesday.

Ann Arbor resident Glen Greenlee said there's been a sinkhole at the intersection for years.

Michigan snowmobile festival called off due to lack of snow

GAYLORD (AP) — An annual northern Michigan snowmobile festival has been called off this year due to a lack of snow.

The second annual Michigan Snowmobile Festival had been scheduled for this coming Friday and Saturday in Gaylord, but the weather got in the way.

Temperatures have been unseasonably high recently, causing the area's snow to melt.

The Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation.

The event was to include a parade of vintage and antique snowmobiles, a fun run, and snowmobile rides.