State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan House met into the night Wednesday as majority Republicans struggle to gain support for an income tax cut.

Legislation that would reduce the 4.25 tax to 3.9 percent over four years was on the agenda for a vote Wednesday. But the GOP is at odds over the proposal that is opposed by Democrats.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has cited "serious concerns" about the budget implications of the tax cut.

Conservatives say Michigan's income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a major budget deficit. New House Republican leaders are making the tax cut a priority early in the two-year session.

Snyder says taxes already have been cut under his watch.

'Monster' ex-USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sex assault

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor who treated elite female U.S. gymnasts was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting nine girls, including some too reluctant to speak up about the alleged abuse years ago because he was considered a "god."

Roughly two dozen charges were filed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the first criminal cases related to his work at Michigan State University where he was the preferred doctor for gymnasts in the region who had back or hip injuries.

Nassar is also being sued by dozens of women and girls, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, who described the assaults on "60 Minutes" Sunday.

"This guy is disgusting. This guy is despicable," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette told reporters. "He is a monster."

Nassar, 53, was a doctor for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, until summer 2015, accompanying the women's team at international competitions, including the Olympics. MSU fired him last September after he violated restrictions that were put in place in 2014 following a complaint.

Nassar's attorneys declined to comment Wednesday. He has denied abuse, and, in an email last fall to his Michigan State bosses, said, "I will overcome this."

Two dead after wrong-way crash along I-94 in southern Michigan

LEONI TWP. (AP) — Authorities said two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver along I-94 in Jackson County.

Police said a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were in the vehicle heading the wrong way died in the crash. It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County's Leoni Township.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported that the vehicle collided with a semi-truck in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

Boy, 13, dies after being shot while hunting in Oceana County

GREENWOOD TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head while hunting small game in West Michigan.

Michigan State Police responded Saturday to a report of a hunting accident in Oceana County's Greenwood Township and found the boy from the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in Muskegon, where police said he was pronounced dead.

A funeral for William "Billy" G. Gort Jr. is planned for Thursday at Frontline Bible Church. He was a student at Pinewood Middle School, which is part of Kentwood Public Schools. The district said counselors were available Wednesday at his school.

Police said the boy was hunting with two other people at the time. The death is under investigation.

Lawmakers seek finish to study of new Sault Ste. Marie lock

SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — Members of Congress from Michigan are prodding federal officials to finish an analysis of building a new navigational lock on the waterway linking Lake Superior with the other four Great Lakes.

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the lock system on the St. Marys River at Sault Ste. Marie. Shipping advocates want a second lock that could handle 1,000-foot freighters hauling iron ore and other commodities on the lakes.

Only the Poe Lock can accommodate those supersized ships now.

Stabenow and Huizenga say the corps should quicken its study and base it on the relative costs of constructing a second lock versus transporting materials by truck or rail if the Poe Lock were disabled.

Winter warmup spurs pests' return in Michigan, entomologist says

EAST LANSING (AP) — A Michigan State University entomologist said the recent stretch of warm winter weather is drawing out insect pests earlier than usual in parts of Michigan.

Stink bugs, boxelder bugs, house flies, gnats and other insects may be emerging from hiding spaces in Michigan homes, WLNS-TV reported. Entomologist Howard Russell said more people encounter them as the insects become active.

Russell said what's being seen now "is just kind of a speed up" of what normally would happen at the end of March or in April. He said that even if colder temperatures return to Michigan in the next few weeks, the bugs are already active and are here to stay.