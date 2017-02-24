Constituents call on Meekhof to take up FOIA bills

The four constituents weren't able to meet with Sen. Meekhof on Wednesday, but they did deliver a letter addressing their concerns and talked to his staff.

"We had 110 signatures from people in Ottawa County," said Rob Davidson of Spring Lake. "A couple groups got together to sign it."

The concerns centered around comments made by Meekhof previously that members of the media were the only ones interested in a FOIA expansion.

"I think this is our retort to say, 'No, more people care about it than that,'" Davidson said.

Davidson was at the West Coast Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Feb. 20, in Holland, where Meekhof was also in attendance. Davidson asked Meekhof why he was resistant of expanding FOIA.

"He said it's constituency privacy, it's about creating another layer of government that would have to pay for FOIA requests," Davidson said. "(Meekhof said) if you want to get info, you just get a subpoena."

Public Act 442 of 1976, however, does have privacy already included in Section 13.

"If it infringes on the privacy of the individual, it is exempt," Davidson said. "So that's already built in."

Still, Meekhof's spokesperson, Amber McCann, said the Senate majority leader is still concerned with the privacy of constituents, and making sure their private information is not available to the public.

"(Meekhof) has been specific of his protection of constituent reactions and constituent interactions," she said. "They're sensitive, things that require the individuals to give over to staff or senators information. In that regard, the senator is very protective of any law."

She adds that the Senate, by rule, makes the tax dollars spent available to the public, whether that be salaries or expenditures.

Patty Nelson of Grand Haven agrees that Senate Bill 83 doesn't change that. SB 83 is the Senate version of the bill to expand FOIA.

"We don't understand how anyone can be against government transparency," she said.

McCann said that the transparency is already there in what legislators do. "Most of what we do in Michigan is what is done in a lot of other states," she said.

Davidson wants to see some movement on it, and hopes that Meekhof's fellow members on the Senate Government Operations Committee will push for it.

"If the two Democrats and two other Republicans on his committee came to him and said 'we wanted to put this out there,' he could ... have an open hearing and have testimony and at least discuss it,” Davidson said. “Not necessarily bring it to the floor, but hey, that would be a first step. Then you could get people (and) stakeholders involved and in an open setting let people describe why they are for or against it."

"They did tell us that if the Republican caucus, 27 senators, don't express an opinion on it — you should do it, or you shouldn't do it — it's not going to proceed," Nelson said.

Davidson also believes that stopping the FOIA expansion will paint a negative picture of legislators and the governor.

"The skeptic will say, 'Well, I don't know, what are you hiding?' But I don't have any reason to believe he's hiding something," he said. "One of our other constituents brought up if FOIA existed for our legislators and our governor perhaps it would just alter their behavior a bit, knowing that someone could look at what they're doing might make them say 'maybe I shouldn't do that.'"

Davidson said Meekhof's staff ensured the group that their boss was a man of upstanding moral character, which Davidson never questioned.

"But it gives people the idea that maybe there is something happening to someone, someone's hiding something," he said.

McCann is opposed to the idea that Meekhof or other legislators have anything to hide, but instead contends that opening the Legislature and the governor's office to FOIA could be misused, including concerns raised about lobbying firms getting a hold of the information to use to their advantage.