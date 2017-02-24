State Briefs

BIG RAPIDS (AP) — A serial bank robber who stashed cash behind drywall in a West Michigan hotel room has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison.

Anthony Loose was accused of robbing $20,000 from three banks last summer in Big Rapids, Lansing and Niles. He pleaded guilty to the Big Rapids robbery, but a judge was allowed to consider the other evidence when he came up with a sentence this week.

Defense attorney Richard Stroba said Loose accepts responsibility and had "fallen into the abyss of drug use." Loose told federal Judge Paul Maloney that he would be "high on life" if granted some leniency.

Loose must pay $550 to the Budgetel Inn in Grand Rapids. He broke walls in a room and hid $4,700.

UP cheerleaders apologize for Trail of Tears reference

BARAGA (AP) — Cheerleaders at an Upper Peninsula school have apologized to Indian tribes for an offensive poster that was displayed at a basketball game.

The sign said, "Hey Speedboys, Get Ready to leave in A Trail of Tears!! Round 2." Trail of Tears is known as a historical reference to the forced removal of Cherokee Indians in the 1830s.

The Daily Mining Gazette said the sign was displayed at a Feb. 7 game between Wakefield-Marenisco and Bessemer, whose nickname is Speedboys.

A letter to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community was read at a tribal council meeting Tuesday. The Wakefield-Marenisco cheerleaders apologized for what they described as their "lack of good judgment and sensitivity."

Superintendent Cathy Shamion said the students didn't recognize the connection to U.S. history.

State office gets more time to decide on school closures

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has given Michigan's School Reform Office more time before deciding which of 38 chronically underperforming schools will be closed.

Snyder said Thursday that he's asked the reform office and state education officials to review and decide on the schools' fates by May.

The reform office said in January that it would spend 30-45 days examining issues and options for students in the failing schools before making a decision.

More than half of the 38 schools are in Detroit. The others are in Benton Harbor, Bridgeport, East Detroit, Kalamazoo, Pontiac, River Rouge and Saginaw.

Public school districts in Saginaw and Kalamazoo have filed a joint lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims against the reform office to head off any closings.

Owosso teen faces murder, child abuse charges baby's death

CORUNNA (AP) — A central Michigan woman faces felony murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death of her 4-month-old daughter.

Kayla Robin Coon, 19, of Owosso was arraigned Thursday in Shiawassee County District Court on charges in the Aug. 18, 2016, death of Aria Miller.

Owosso Police Chief Kevin Lenkart said officers called to a home found the child dead on the floor. He said the child was severely malnourished and underweight, weighing just 6 pounds, 2 pounds less than at birth.

An autopsy lists the child's cause of death as neglect.

The Flint Journal reported that Coon was arrested Thursday and lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.

Jury awards $5M to man injured in 2013 food truck explosion

TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — A jury has awarded $5 million to a man who was injured during a food truck explosion at a northern Michigan festival.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported Gary Leonard was burned on nearly half his body following the June 8, 2013, explosion, which happened after he struck a lighter inside the truck at the Leelanau Peninsula Wine, Food & Music Festival.

Leelanau County jurors last week ruled in his favor. His attorney said the trial focused on mechanical faults in the food truck, which was owned by Leonard's sister. The lawsuit said propane cylinders installed in 2008 weren't properly maintained.

An insurance company had disputed a claim for medical costs.

Scott Fanzini, who represented the defendants, said the award was a disappointment and they're "exploring all options."