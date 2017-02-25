State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — An FBI agent who was arrested in West Michigan for shooting at a police officer outside a fitness club could avoid jail under a plea agreement.

Ruben Hernandez, 35, pleaded no contest Friday to felonious assault. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that Hernandez avoid jail. Sentencing is April 13.

No one was injured in the December 2016 shooting outside the Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids, and Hernandez was quickly arrested. Police fired no shots.

Authorities said the Las Vegas-based agent was in Michigan for an investigation.

Defense attorney Larry Willey said Hernandez doesn't remember what happened and that alcohol may have been a factor. Willey said Hernandez was fired by the FBI in January.

Newaygo man pleads not guilty to murder, child abuse

WHITE CLOUD (AP) — A West Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges in the death of his 14-month-old stepdaughter.

Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown, 29, of Newaygo was arraigned on the charges Friday in Newaygo County District Court.

Laylah Heether died Tuesday after being hospitalized for a week. She had been found unresponsive at home with Brown. Investigators said she died of injuries associated with child abuse.

Brown was arrested shortly after the baby's hospitalization on a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting Laylah's mother. He was released from jail on bond before being arrested on the new charges Thursday. He now is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary examination on April 19.

Two teens charged after threats of violence at Michigan school

LAPEER (AP) — Authorities said two teenagers are facing charges following threats of violence involving a Michigan middle school that were made in text messages.

The students, ages 14 and 15, were charged this week under the state's anti-terrorism act with making a terroristic threat, using a computer to commit a crime and conspiracy to commit terrorism, the Flint Journal reported.

The charges come after authorities say one of the students sent text messages to a friend threatening to commit "mass murder" at Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer County's Mayfield Township.

Sheriff's investigators were able to identify the teens. They're being held without bond until a Feb. 28 hearing.

The Lapeer Community Schools district has said there was a visible police presence at the school "to ensure all students and staff feel safe."

Flint may be forgiven on $20M in water loans

FLINT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder's administration says there's a plan in the works to forgive $20 million in water loans made to Flint.

Snyder adviser Rich Baird believes the state "will be able to facilitate" loan forgiveness due to a law signed by President Barack Obama before he left office. The Flint Journal said Flint has been paying interest on the loans.

The newspaper said Baird made remarks about loan forgiveness at a Feb. 17 meeting.

Meanwhile, the state has said it will stop subsidizing water bills and stop payments to Flint's water supplier. Flint has been struggling for two years because of lead-tainted water, although the quality is improving.

Mayor Karen Weaver believes Flint residents should continue to get financial help until water can be consumed without a filter.

Bay City-area school district settles complaint about dog

BAY CITY (AP) — The federal government says it has settled a complaint about the use of Duke, a service dog in a Bay City-area school district.

The settlement with the Bangor Township district resolves a complaint that school officials violated disabilities law. A parent complained that she was forced to spend months responding to requests for information about Duke.

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said schools must modify policies when a student wants to use a service dog. In Bangor Township, Duke alerts when a boy has a seizure and also can help him with other disabilities.

In a statement Friday, McQuade said the Bangor Township district was cooperative during the investigation.