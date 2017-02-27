State Briefs

EAST LANSING (AP) — A man who denied firebombing an animal researcher's laboratory at Michigan State University in 1992 even as he pleaded guilty now admits he carried out the attack and participated in others across the country.

Rodney Coronado told the Lansing State Journal he was a member of the Animal Liberation Front that targeted researchers and others they believed were mistreating animals.

"In my heart, I was deeply troubled," said Coronado, who said he participated in a half-dozen attacks, including at Oregon State University, Washington State University, and private fur farms in the early 1990s. "I wanted to do everything I could to try to stop it."

The fire Coronado said he set by himself caused more than $1 million in damage, according to the newspaper's archives, and destroyed 32 years of Richard Aulerich's research on the natural mink population and a decade of work by researcher Karen Chou. Neither would discuss the fire.

Coronado, now 50, was arrested in 1994. Facing up to 50 years, he agreed to plead guilty in Michigan in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges in other states. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution, though court records indicate he's paid a tiny fraction of that amount.

Coronado said the attacks were intended to cause those conducting animal research to "live in fear."

"I won't sugar coat it; we were about psychological warfare," he said.

Coronado now heads a nonprofit called the Great Lakes Wolf Patrol. He said he does not regret what he did in the early 1990s, but recognizes efforts to change attitudes are "damaged when you push someone against a wall and antagonize with direct action."

Still, Coronado said he'd release every mink from its cage if he knew he could get away with it.

Former Detroit health director announces run for governor

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed says he is entering the Michigan governor's race.

El-Sayed is running as a Democrat and made his campaign announcement Saturday during a rally in Detroit.

The 32-year-old El-Sayed is a 2007 University of Michigan graduate. He was a Rhodes Scholar and earned his doctorate from Oxford University and medical degree from Columbia University.

He was appointed executive director of Detroit's health department in 2015, but resigned this month to run for governor.

Second-term Republican Gov. Rick Snyder can't run again in 2018 due to term limits.

Democrat and former state Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer already has announced her candidacy for governor.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to run. Another possible candidate is Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

Toddler, man killed in southwestern Michigan car crash

DOWAGIAC (AP) — Authorities are investigating a car crash in southwestern Michigan that killed man and a 4-year-old boy.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Jordan White of Dowagiac and 4-year-old Wyatt Lister were killed when a car White was driving careened off of a roadway and slammed into several trees in Silver Creek Township near Dowagiac shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the child's 20-year-old mother, Allisan Hurry, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with what the sheriff's department said were severe injuries.

Cass County sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Smith says that alcohol might have been a factor in the crash about 20 miles north of South Bend.

Grand Rapids airport to host 5K run on the runway in October

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — An upcoming 5K race in Grand Rapids is about to put the run in runway.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Trivium Racing are teaming up to host the 5K on the Runway.

The event has been in the planning stages for more than a year and will be held in an underground tunnel and on a major runway at the airport in western Michigan. It is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for runners, walkers and families who want to come out for a Saturday morning stroll or a competitive race and to experience a fun event on a runway that is normally only being used for aircraft," airport President and Chief Executive Jim Gill said.

Proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of West Michigan. It costs $28 to enter the 5K and $15 to enter the one-mile run until March 31. Prices will increase April 1.

"It's through the generous support of our Michigan community ... that we are able to grant life-changing wishes to Michigan children and bring hope, strength and joy at a time when they need it most," Make-A-Wish Michigan President and Chief Executive Karen Davis said in a statement.

This is the first time the airport will have hosted such an event.

"We are giving West Michigan a chance to experience our facility like never before," Gill said. "This event will not only encourage family time, but it is promoting a healthy lifestyle and aviation as well as benefiting a wonderful local charity."