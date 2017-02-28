Michigan Votes

House Bill 4001 — Cut state income tax rate by 0.2 percent: failed 52-55 in the House. To cut the state income tax rate from the current 4.25 percent to 4.05 percent over two years. The tax could go down another 0.15 percent later, but only if the state rainy day fund is allowed to exceed $1 billion. Twelve Republicans voted no and one Democrat voted yes.

Senate Bill 111 — Transfer state revenue to big developers: passed 27-6 in the Senate. To give a number of developers and business owners selected by state and local political appointees up to $1.8 billion state tax dollars over 20 years. The beneficiaries would be allowed to keep the state income tax payments they withhold from employee pay checks. The cost estimate comes from the Senate Fiscal Agency and applies to Senate Bills 111 to 115 together.

Senate Bill 113 — Let some big developers keep sales tax they collect: passed 28-6 in the Senate. To allow certain developers and business owners selected by state and local political appointees to keep the sales tax they collect on retail sales. This would be a new way of giving cash subsidies to certain developers, and would reduce state revenue available for other purposes. This is part of the same proposal as Senate Bill 111 above.

Senate Bill 97 — Authorize facility development deals between governments and private businesses: passed 32-4 in the Senate. To give state and local government agencies the power to enter joint operating arrangements with a particular developer to build a hospital or transportation facilities. The private operator would benefit from tax exemptions and its governmental partner's power to impose property taxes, borrow, take private property using eminent domain and more. The government agency involved could choose the private sector actor without necessarily having to accept the lowest bid. The projects could be proposals from a private developer.

