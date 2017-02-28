State Briefs

ITHACA (AP) — Police said a man who was teaching kids about the anatomy of pigs has taken responsibility for dumping 16 carcasses in a mid-Michigan dumpster.

Gratiot County Sheriff Doug Wright said there appears to be no "malicious intent," just a "lack of common sense."

The small dead pigs were discovered last week in Ithaca, along with scalpels, gloves and masks. Wright said the man was returning from an education event in northern Michigan when he used a dumpster in an industrial park to get rid of the waste. The sheriff told The Saginaw News that the man is affiliated with a university.

The man's name wasn't released. He could face illegal dumping charges.

Tests by the state agriculture department showed no disease.

Lansing mayor says he won't seek 4th term, cites family

LANSING (AP) — Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said he won't seek a fourth term this year so he can spend more time with his family.

Bernero announced the surprise decision on Facebook, side-stepping what's shaping up as the most competitive field he would face since first being elected in 2005.

Bernero said he must put his family ahead of politics since his 91-year-old father, Giulio, is now living with him.

The Lansing State Journal reported Bernero's announcement came less than a week after Democratic state Rep. Andy Schor announced his own candidacy for mayor. Lansing Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke is also considering running for the office.

Schor and Clarke both issued statements thanking Bernero for his leadership.

Man killed when run over by bulldozer identified

CHESANING TWP. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 70-year-old central Michigan man who was killed when a bulldozer he was working on ran him over.

Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Miguel Gomez said 70-year-old Harold Mallory of Chesaning Township was working on the bulldozer when it shifted into a different gear and struck him Sunday evening.

The Saginaw News reported Mallory was in his shed at the time. After striking him, the bulldozer continued moving for about 300 yards into a field.

Gomez said it isn't clear how the bulldozer shifted gears.

Mackinac Bridge reopens after closure over falling ice

ST. IGNACE (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after falling ice from cables and towers forced its temporary closure.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said Monday that ice is still falling and motorists should reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, to remain alert and to exercise appropriate caution.

The falling ice earlier prompted the closure of the 5-mile span for about an hour Monday morning. Bridge officials said an ice storm on Friday coated the structure.

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas.

State poaching tipster system now accepts text messages

LANSING (AP) — If you want to tip off authorities about fish and game violations in Michigan, there's an easy way: Send a text message.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said its Report All Poaching hotline has begun accepting text messages in addition to telephone calls. The number is 800-292-7800. Text messages may include photos.

The hotline is toll-free and is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's operated by the DNR's Law Enforcement Division, which also offers a web-based reporting form.

After receiving a text, the Report All Poaching system immediately replies with a message stating that a dispatcher soon will be in touch. The dispatcher will then request details as would be done during a phone call.

The system provides rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of poachers.