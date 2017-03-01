State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Michigan regulators have authorized Consumers Energy to raise its electricity rates effective next week.

The rates approved Tuesday are less than what the utility "self-implemented" in September 2016, so customers will see a refund plus interest. But the rates are 2.8 percent, or $113 million, more than those set in Consumers Energy's last rate case in November 2015.

The utility had sought a rate increase of $225 million and had self-implemented a $170 million hike.

The state Public Service Commission said it approved $40 million to be spent deploying innovative grid technology and nearly $25 million for unpaid bills.

Regulators denied the utility's request to increase the cost for customers to opt out of using "smart" meters that some think pose health and privacy risks.

Man sentenced to prison in fire at northern Michigan ski resort

HARBOR SPRINGS (AP) — A man who authorities say ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

David Soltysiak, 31, learned his punishment Tuesday. The Petoskey man earlier pleaded no contest to second-degree arson and felonious assault. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

The sentence includes a minimum of 13 years, three months in prison.

Twelve people were injured Dec. 11, 2016, at Boyne Highlands. Soltysiak said he has no memory of events leading up to or immediately after the fire. The Petoskey News-Review reported authorities said he used alcohol and drugs before starting the fire in a room.

Man enters plea deal in strangulation death of 10-month-old

SAGINAW (AP) — A Michigan man who said he strangled his fiancée's 10-month-old daughter until the child stopped crying has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder.

Michael Lask, 29, told a Saginaw County judge on Monday that he strangled Ciana Leigh McCliggott with knowledge that his actions could injure her.

The Saginaw News reported that as part of the plea agreement, Lask will get a minimum sentence not to exceed 22 years, six months in prison. The maximum possible penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison with the chance of parole.

Lask will get treatment while in prison.

McCliggott was strangled in March 2016 at a motel in Saginaw County's Thomas Township. Lask said he was temporarily living with his fiancée and several children at the motel.

Lansing City Council delays taking up sanctuary city issue

LANSING (AP) — Consideration of a proposal to make Lansing a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission is being delayed.

Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley said Monday night that the council won't take up the sanctuary city matter at least until March. Dunbar said the issue remains "on the radar" and she's studying language for a new draft of a proposed resolution.

The Lansing State Journal reported that several members of the activist group By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN, want the Lansing to become a sanctuary city.

Lansing has already deemed itself a "welcoming city." The newspaper said Lansing doesn't have its police department ask people for their immigration status.

Long-time Michigan elections director to retire in June

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's long-time elections director will retire in June after 36 years on the job.

Chris Thomas made the announcement Tuesday.

He was appointed elections director in 1981 by then-Secretary of State Richard Austin, a Democrat. He then served under three Republican secretaries of state, most recently Ruth Johnson.

In his resignation letter, Thomas said he takes "great pride" in the Bureau of Elections team and it has "never been better prepared or more cohesive as they are right now."

The bureau works closely with 1,600 clerks in counties, cities and townships to run elections and to train workers.

Johnson, who will develop a plan to fill the position in coming months, said Michigan voters and election workers have "benefited tremendously" from Thomas' leadership.