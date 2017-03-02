State Briefs

NILES (AP) — The National Weather Service said three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in southwestern Michigan, destroyed two mobile homes among other damage.

The weather bureau said survey crews on Wednesday confirmed the three twisters packing peak winds of 105-110 mph struck downtown Niles and near Dowagiac and Vandalia in Cass County. All three occurred within 21 minutes of each other at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm at Dowagiac destroyed two single-wide mobile homes and was on the ground for 5 miles. It also damaged other homes and trees.

The Vandalia tornado traveled 2.7 miles, uprooting trees, twisting a two-story home on its foundation, and damaging other homes and the exterior of a church.

In Niles, several homes in a five-block area suffered damage.

The weather service said no one was injured.

Many Michigan cities saw warmest February on record

LANSING (AP) — Many Michigan cities just wrapped up their warmest February on record.

The southern half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula was further above normal versus the northern half of the Lower Peninsula, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

In the southern part, seven of the nine major climate station cities had their warmest February on record. The other cities including Detroit had their second-warmest February.

Lansing's average February 2017 temperature of 35.5 degrees, for example, beat the record set back in 1882 by 1.6 degrees.

Michigan Democrats introduce paid sick leave legislation

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Senate and House Democrats want to see all Michigan workers get paid sick leave.

They introduced legislation on Wednesday that would give workers one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked regardless of whether they are part time or full time. State Rep. Stephanie Chang said a majority of Michigan citizens support paid sick leave.

A 2016 study by the Michigan League for Public Policy shows that 44 percent of Michigan workers cannot take time off if they or a family member becomes ill.

Five other states — Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon and Vermont— have similar laws.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said he will seek bipartisan support, but the legislation is unlikely to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Court throws out $4,300 restitution in pipeline protest

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A man ordered to pay $4,300 for his sit-in at an oil pipeline in southwestern Michigan will get another day in court.

The Michigan appeals court set aside the restitution Tuesday and sent the case back to a Battle Creek judge. If prosecutors still want to collect from Christopher Wahmhoff, they can't seek reimbursement for the ordinary cost of a police investigation.

Wahmhoff was convicted of trespassing and resisting police during a 10-hour sit-in at an Enbridge pipe that was under construction in Calhoun County in 2013. He declined to apologize and didn't ask for leniency when he was sentenced to probation.

Enbridge is a Canadian company responsible for a pipeline break that released more than 800,000 gallons of oil into the Kalamazoo River system in 2010.

Public gets more time for comment on Nestle water pumping

LANSING (AP) — Michigan officials are giving the public more time to comment on Nestle Ice Mountain's request to boost the volume of groundwater it pumps for bottling at its plant in Stanwood.

The comment period was to expire Friday. However, the state Department of Environmental Quality wants more information from Nestle to develop a draft permit, according to a Grand Rapids Press report.

The DEQ plans a public hearing on the draft but hasn't scheduled one.

The company is applying to increase its withdrawal rate from 150 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute from a groundwater well in Osceola County.

Ice Mountain natural resources manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent said the company will comply with the DEQ's request. But she said Nestle already has provided much of the data being sought.

Officials unveil plan for improved Detroit east riverfront

DETROIT (AP) — A portion of the Detroit riverfront east of downtown is getting a makeover that will preserve some land for public use and allow better access for residents and visitors.

Details were released Wednesday by the city's Planning and Development office, the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.

Parks and greenways will be added. Milliken State Park will be expanded. A portion of Jefferson Avenue will get improved crosswalks and protected bicycle lanes.

Work is expected to start this year.

The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy also will break ground on a promenade connecting the city's popular RiverWalk from Mount Elliott Park to the MacArthur Bridge at Belle Isle.

The plan is also expected to lead to new investment and development in the area.