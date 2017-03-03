State Briefs

BREEDSVILLE (AP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car-train collision that also left her 14-year-old son injured.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Tiffany Glidden of Grand Junction died in the crash in Breedsville after failing to yield to an oncoming freight train.

Her son, Sammy Glidden-Fry, was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Emergency responders said the train was traveling at about 40 mph when it struck the driver's side door of the car.

Grand Valley State agrees to settle lawsuit over free speech

ALLENDALE (AP) — Grand Valley State University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that said the university unfairly restricted free speech on campus.

A student group called Turning Point USA at Grand Valley State University was critical of the school's Free Speech Zone Policy in its December 2016 lawsuit for limiting expressive activity to "speech zones" and requiring students to gain prior university permission.

The university is adopting a revised policy and agreed to pay about $11,000 in legal fees and costs, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

The new "Grounds and Facility Use Policy" permits students to gather, express themselves and distribute literature throughout campus as long as they don't block access to campus buildings or traffic and follow other rules. The school said the policy was written to clarify existing policies.

Sulfuric acid found leaking from tank outside nuclear plant

BRIDGMAN (AP) — More than 1,000 gallons of sulfuric acid has leaked into a containment area outside a nuclear plant in southwestern Michigan.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission reported that cleanup was ongoing Thursday at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman. The agency said no acid was released into the environment or nearby drains.

The leak was discovered Wednesday.

Plant spokesman Bill Schalk said a faulty gasket may be the cause and that a flange on a sulfuric acid tank's discharge valve was found leaking during an inspection. The tank was holding 3,800 gallons of the highly corrosive acid prior to the leak.

Radioactive waste specialist Kevin Kamps of Beyond Nuclear, a watchdog group focused on the nuclear power industry, said the leak is an example of "sloppiness" at Cook.

Michigan Senate OKs higher payments to treat rape victims

LANSING (AP) — Bipartisan legislation that would increase payments to medical providers for treating sexual assault victims is advancing in Michigan's Legislature.

The Senate unanimously sent the bills to the House on Thursday.

One measure would require the Crime Victim Services Commission to pay up to $1,200 to health providers for performing a sexual assault forensic examination and related services. The maximum now is $600.

Another bill would expand which entities are eligible to receive compensation.

The state spent $842,000 for 1,855 sexual assault exams in the last fiscal year. The legislation could triple spending to $2.4 million.

A sponsor, Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, said reimbursement rates currently do not cover providers' costs, and the measures "will allow more access and better care for the victims."

Flint officials say more corrosion control studies on water needed

FLINT (AP) — Mayor Karen Weaver has told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that more corrosion control studies have to be done and Flint will need more than two years before the city can begin to supply its own water.

The plan and a letter from Weaver were filed Wednesday with the EPA, the Flint Journal reported.

Extensive work, including chemical mixing and filtration, also is needed at the city's water treatment plant.

Flint switched from Detroit water to the Flint River in 2014 to save money, but corrosive water caused lead to leach from aging pipes into homes. Flint has switched back to water from Detroit's system. The city is expected to switch to a regional pipeline late next year and treat the water itself.

Woman gets shorter sentence, chance at parole for '92 death

PONTIAC (AP) — A woman who was 16 when she was involved in the fatal stabbing of an elderly man in Oakland County will get a chance at parole.

Jennifer Pruitt's no-parole sentence was changed Thursday to a minimum of 30 years in prison. The Detroit News reported that she'll be eligible for parole in five years.

Judge Martha Anderson said Pruitt, now 41, "has become a better person" in prison. Her case was revisited because the U.S. Supreme Court said teens convicted of murder can't be automatically sentenced to life without parole.

Pruitt didn't stab the victim, 75-year-old Elmer Heichel, at his Pontiac home in 1992. But police said she used her friendship to get inside the home for a robbery.

Some relatives of the victim supported a shorter sentence.