State Briefs

OSHTEMO TWP. (AP) — Three people were killed late Friday afternoon and two others critically hurt after a motorist driving the wrong way on a southwestern Michigan highway slammed head-on into another vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo County's Oshtemo Township. It involved a car and a pickup truck.

Investigators were not immediately sure which vehicle was driving in the wrong direction, but one of them may have entered an exit ramp and was heading north on the highway's southbound lanes.

Two people in the car and one person in the pickup were killed. Two other people had to be removed from the truck by firefighters.

Apparent carbon monoxide poisoning leaves 1 dead, 2 critical

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An 11-year-old girl has died and her mother and the woman's boyfriend are in critical condition due to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a southern Michigan building that was serving as a makeshift home.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department said the victims were found Thursday night in Springfield, and that a generator powering a kerosene heater caused carbon monoxide to accumulate inside the structure.

Deputies forced their way inside and found the girl, the 44-year-old man and the 41-year-old woman. The adults were hospitalized. Their names were not immediately released.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported that a nearby resident called police, telling them a family was inside the commercial building which had no electric service. The newspaper said signs outside the building indicate it may have been an upholstery shop.

High school basketball players charged in sex assault case

SOUTH HAVEN (AP) — Five high school varsity basketball players in southwestern Michigan have been charged in connection with reported sexual assaults involving an underage female schoolmate.

The boys — ages 18 and 17 — all attend South Haven High School and are charged as adults. They were arraigned Tuesday on third-degree criminal sexual conduct and released on bond.

The girl is age 13-15.

The incidents allegedly occurred between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6, 2016, at various locations including the girl's home. Police said each incident involved only the girl and one of the suspects.

South Haven schools Superintendent Robert Herrera said the district can't comment on disciplinary action against students.

Grand Rapids mayor wants education program for immigrants

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Mayor Rosalynn Bliss wants to start an education program for immigrants who move to Grand Rapids.

Bliss announced her plan during Thursday's State of the City address.

The program would be called "Our City Academy," and Bliss said she is working with Grand Rapids Public Schools, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and Sister Cities International on the plan. She hopes to launch the program within the next two months.

"We need to provide a safe place for people to come together to not only learn how to connect with local government, but how to receive services and also how to get engaged," Bliss told reporters following her speech. "We are a kind, compassionate and welcoming city, and we need to be a place that if you call Grand Rapids your home, you feel safe and respected."

President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigrants living illegally in the United States. He also has threatened to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities that offer protections for immigrants living in the country illegally.

Grand Rapids hasn't fully declared itself a sanctuary city, the Grand Rapids Press.

New judge hasn't worked, says health keeping her off bench

DETROIT (AP) — A TV station has reported that a new Detroit judge is getting paid but hasn't worked, more than two months after her term began Jan. 1.

Kahlilia Yvette Davis won election to Detroit's 36th District Court. She told WJBK-TV that she had surgery and has an infection. She said she doesn't want to put the courthouse at risk.

WJBK-TV aired video of Davis going to Sam's Club, a credit union and a gym.

Chief Judge Nancy Blount has asked Davis for more written evidence of her health problems. Blount said she hasn't received a "satisfactory statement" from a doctor.

Davis said Blount is giving her a hard time because she defeated a relative in the election. Blount denies any retaliation.

District Court judges are paid about $140,000 a year.

Trial on perjury charge scheduled for former Michigan lawmaker

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who quit office amid a sex scandal in 2015 is expected to face trial this spring on a perjury charge.

The Detroit News reported Ingham County Circuit Judge William Collette set the May 22 trial, despite objections from Todd Courser's attorney who says the case is being rushed.

Courser is accused of lying under oath during a legislative hearing about misconduct. Collette dismissed charges accusing Courser of misconduct in office.

In 2015, Courser asked an aide to send a phony email to cover up his affair with fellow GOP state Rep. Cindy Gamrat. Lawmakers later expelled Gamrat, but Courser resigned before they could punish him too.

Charges against Gamrat were dismissed.

Courser has been declared competent for trial.